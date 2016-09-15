Crime and Incident Report: Harassment claim, vehicle burglary





Suspicious circumstances

On Sept. 8, SDSUPD was informed a student had been harassed in the library the previous day.

“A subject was having unwanted interactions with the student and disrupting the student’s ability to study,” said Cpl. Peterson. Officers took a report on the matter but were unable to contact the subject.

Keep the peace

At 1:51 p.m. on Sept. 8, SDSUPD was called to escort a student out of a classroom in the Professional Studies and Fine Arts building, as the student had been informed by faculty they would not be allowed to attend class due to previous in-class disturbances.

Vehicle burglary

At 7:39 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, a caller reported to campus police that their parked car near University Towers had been broken into and their was purse stolen sometime in the previous 30 minutes. Officers took a report on the matter.

Warrant service

At 9:03 p.m. on Sept. 10, SDSUPD was informed of a transient who had been occupying the front lobby of the Cuicacalli residence hall for over three hours. The non-SDSU student, was arrested and taken to county jail for an existing warrant and possession of methamphetamine.

Disturbing the Peace

Police responded to a call about a man being disruptive and refusing to leave the Love Library at 4:18 p.m. on Sept. 10. The San Diego State Police Department Cpl. Peterson said the man “had been snoring so loudly that students were unable to study,” and argued with security when asked to leave. The man, a non-SDSU student, had already left when officers arrived, but was found nearby and advised of a one-week stay-away order from SDSU.

At 2:41 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, SDSUPD was called to assist the City of San Diego Police Department in breaking up a possible fraternity fight at an off-campus residence on the 5600 block of Dorothy Drive. One of the involved subjects was reported to be carrying a shovel. When SDSUPD officers arrived, it was determined there was no longer a fight in progress, and SDPD handled the rest of the call.

At 3:29 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, police received reports of a man approaching people and speaking to them while making jabbing motions toward the ground with a stick. The incidents occurred between the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union and the South Campus Plaza. He also is accused of causing damage to a parked car. The non-SDSU student was arrested and transported to county jail for obstruction of a peace officer, possession of a billy club, vandalism and disturbing the peace.

Suspicious circumstances

At 1:13 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, SDSUPD was informed of a man and a woman showering together in the women’s locker room in Peterson Gym. Responding officers found the male subject, a non-SDSU student, was in possession of an illegal knife. He was arrested and transported to county jail for possession of a fixed blade on campus.