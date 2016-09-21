Salsa Club dances through across campus

Courtesy of Salsa Club





The San Diego State Salsa Club has been welcoming students of all dance skill levels since 2013.

The organization’s purpose is to foster a salsa and latin dance community on campus and educate SDSU students on technique and musicality, Salsa Club President Brianna Zantnan said.

The club includes three teams: a beginner level SDSU salsa performance team, an intermediate Pa’Xango performance team, and an advanced level Pa’Xango competition team.

Zantnan said professional dancers Silvia Linares-Ruelas and Gonzalo Ruelas teach the Pa’Xango Competition Team and they compete with other CSUs along the California coast.

“This year we are so fired up,” Zantnan said. “We are in it to win it.”

Senior biology major Jeffrey Abrenica said he wants the team to leave a legacy this year.

“I want us to be known as the up and coming club that was successful in introducing the Latin dance community to the SDSU community,”Abrenica said.

Zantnan said she is going to be implementing some changes to get people more involved in the club this year.

“I want the team to really get to know each other and become a family,” Zantnan said.

Sophomore criminal justice and political science major Sebastian Sanchez said partner dancing is his favorite part of the club.

“It helped me be more social because you really have to get to know the person you are dancing with,” he said.

Zantnan said during club practices the team switches dancing partners. She said it is important for the dancers to feel a variety of lead and follow styles.

“When you are dancing with someone and have this great dance chemistry it is absolutely magical,” she said.

Zantnan encourages all people to join the Salsa Club.

“Everyone starts at beginner level, you just have to stay motivated and keep going,” Zantnan said.

Abrenica said he joined Salsa Club last year to get more involved on campus.

He said it was intimidating to go out and dance with no prior experience, but the members helped him feel comfortable.

“I was a complete mess and had two left feet, but Salsa Club kept pushing and encouraging me,” Abrenica said. “They have given me patience, nurturing, and reassurance.”

Junior music vocal performance major Joseph Durant said he has gained many skills from the club.

“Salsa club has made it easier to go up to someone and shake their hand and introduce myself,” he said.

Durant said his favorite part of the club is “feeling the groove and locking in with the rhythm of the music.”