Letter: Protesters should wait for the facts

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

I watched with amusement the protesters who were upset over the arrest of an African-American by campus police. I would suggest that these well meaning civil rights activists wait for facts before marching. In this case, the man in question was not a student, jumped a construction fence at the open air theater, was reported by at least two observers and suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance. Should he not have been arrested? If he were not African-American would there have been protests?

Mark Heinz

Alumni