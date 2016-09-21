Letter: Protesters should wait for the facts
September 21, 2016
I watched with amusement the protesters who were upset over the arrest of an African-American by campus police. I would suggest that these well meaning civil rights activists wait for facts before marching. In this case, the man in question was not a student, jumped a construction fence at the open air theater, was reported by at least two observers and suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance. Should he not have been arrested? If he were not African-American would there have been protests?
Mark Heinz
Alumni
