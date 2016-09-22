Crime and Incident Report: Public intoxication, drug activity
September 22, 2016
Drug Activity
At around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, the San Diego State Police Department was informed that a man walked into the California Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater and avoided staff. The reporting party said she believed the man was under the influence of narcotics. Police arrested Marquis Campbell, a non-SDSU student, for public intoxication and resisting arrest. He was transported to county jail. SDSUPD Lt. Ronald Broussard said the incident is under investigation.
Two students and one non-SDSU student were reported to police for smoking marijuana inside the Chapultepec residence hall after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. All three were arrested, cited and released for possession of marijuana.
Public Intoxication
Before 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 15, a caller reported to SDSUPD that two individuals, a male and a female, were possibly intoxicated outside the Starbucks in the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union. The caller told police they could smell alcohol on both subjects from two tables away, and also said the female subject had been throwing up. The two SDSU students were arrested for public intoxication and transported to county jail.
Suspicious Person
Campus police responded to a report of a man who tried to enter a residence hall on East Campus Drive without a swipe card on Friday, Sept. 16. Officers contacted the man and asked him to leave, Lt. Broussard said.
A man in the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union was reported to SDSUPD at about 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 for shouting at a passersby and saying he was “going to make people pay.” He also reportedly slapped a woman inside a nearby vehicle. Officers were unable to locate the man, Lt. Broussard said.
Disturbing the Peace
Officers responded to a call about six people fighting near the corner of 55th Street and Montezuma Road at 2:14 a.m. on Sept. 17. There was no longer a fight in progress when officers arrived, but one person was arrested for an outstanding warrant, Lt. Broussard said.
Burglary
At 10:13 p.m. on Sept. 18, campus police were informed of a burglary that took place at Alpha Delta Chi sorority on Montezuma Road. The reporting person said her vehicle, credit cards and cell phone were taken between 11 p.m. and and 2 a.m. on Sept. 17.
Traffic Collision
At 12:54 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, a person crashed their vehicle into Campanile Walkway and took off running towards Scripps Cottage. The person was described as being intoxicated. Officers took a report on the matter.
