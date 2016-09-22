Video: SDSUPD forceful arrests spark campus demonstration
September 22, 2016
On September 15, video surfaced of SDSUPD officers forcefully arresting a man on campus. Students peacefully demonstrated on campus the same day, and Interim Chief Joshua Mays addressed students about the incident.
