Proposition 60 protects porn performers





California Proposition 60, a measure on the November ballot that would require adult film performers to wear condoms, seems like a no-brainer. However, both the California Democratic and Republican Parties oppose the measure. The proposition is not clear-cut.

Prop 60 would require adult film performers to wear condoms in scenes with anal and vaginal intercourse, thus protecting workers from the potential spread of sexually transmitted diseases. It would also require adult film companies to acquire health licenses and pay for costs of vaccinations and health tests for sexually transmitted diseases for their performers.

This is significant legislation that would strengthen the existing 1992 law which requires adult film performers to wear condoms. This law would positively affect the health and lives of adult film workers and their safety in the workplace. The “Yes on 60” campaign is sponsored by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation and supported by Rachel “Chanel Preston” Taylor, president of the Adult Performer Advocacy Committee. Polls suggest 55 percent of Californians support Prop 60.

The opposition for this bill says it would do just the opposite of protecting workers. The “No on 60” campaign claims industry workers would be at risk for lawsuits and harassment.

California’s nonpartisan fiscal advisor said Prop 60 could cost taxpayers “millions of dollars” each year and that it would lead to lawsuits against anyone who produces or distributes adult content, including performers, on-set workers and cable and satellite providers. Opponents say this litigation would amount to harassment against performers.

Analysis by Politifact.com found this to be partially accurate, but that only those with a financial stake would be liable.

Though the facts are convoluted, Californians should vote yes on Prop 60 on Nov. 8 and support any bill that strengthens the health and safety of workers in any industry, especially pornography. Adult film workers are entitled to protections under the law. This is a huge first step in the right direction in the dialogue about pornography and the health of the industry’s performers.