Crime and Incident Report: Drug activity, battery
September 29, 2016
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Trespassing
At 8:44 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, San Diego State police officers responded to a report of a man trespassing in the backyard of the Nu Alpha Kappa fraternity on Lindo Paseo. The reporting party said the man was going through their trash. Officers were unable to locate him.
A man was reported to campus police for refusing to leave the research section of the Love Library after 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 22. Officers asked the man to leave and he did so without an incident, according to San Diego State Police Department’s Lt. Ronald Broussard.
Drug Activity
At 1:18 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, two subjects, were reported to police for alleged drug use. The reporting party said one of the subjects had been seen injecting a needle into his arm. Both subjects were advised of a stay-away order from the campus.
Suspicious Person
Before 4 p.m. on Sept. 23, a caller informed SDSUPD a man asked her to participate in a research study and was following her. The man was gone when officers arrived, Lt. Broussard said. Officers took a report on the matter.
Battery
Two people flagged down campus police officers around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, to report two occupants of a vehicle were throwing eggs at them. The vehicle occupants were contacted by police and advised to stop throwing eggs according to Lt. Broussard.
Robbery
At 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 24, employees of the Ralph’s on Montezuma Road flagged down SDSUPD officers and informed them of a robbery at the location. Two juveniles, described as being in their late teens, were arrested for robbery, conspiracy and resisting officers. They were released to their parents.
Burglary
SDSUPD was informed that a burglary took place at the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity on College Ave. between 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. The reporting party said a PlayStation 4, Xbox and controllers were taken. Officers took a report on the matter.
Leave a Comment
Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand. We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: a. Use vulgar or racist language. b. Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article. c. Leave spam in their comment. If you have questions about these rules please contact our Digital Content Manager at: web@thedailyaztec.com
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.