Crime and Incident Report: Drug activity, battery





Trespassing

At 8:44 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, San Diego State police officers responded to a report of a man trespassing in the backyard of the Nu Alpha Kappa fraternity on Lindo Paseo. The reporting party said the man was going through their trash. Officers were unable to locate him.

A man was reported to campus police for refusing to leave the research section of the Love Library after 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 22. Officers asked the man to leave and he did so without an incident, according to San Diego State Police Department’s Lt. Ronald Broussard.

Drug Activity

At 1:18 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, two subjects, were reported to police for alleged drug use. The reporting party said one of the subjects had been seen injecting a needle into his arm. Both subjects were advised of a stay-away order from the campus.

Suspicious Person

Before 4 p.m. on Sept. 23, a caller informed SDSUPD a man asked her to participate in a research study and was following her. The man was gone when officers arrived, Lt. Broussard said. Officers took a report on the matter.

Battery

Two people flagged down campus police officers around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, to report two occupants of a vehicle were throwing eggs at them. The vehicle occupants were contacted by police and advised to stop throwing eggs according to Lt. Broussard.

Robbery

At 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 24, employees of the Ralph’s on Montezuma Road flagged down SDSUPD officers and informed them of a robbery at the location. Two juveniles, described as being in their late teens, were arrested for robbery, conspiracy and resisting officers. They were released to their parents.

Burglary

SDSUPD was informed that a burglary took place at the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity on College Ave. between 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. The reporting party said a PlayStation 4, Xbox and controllers were taken. Officers took a report on the matter.