The legalization of skateboards on campus hasn’t stop accidents

Christian Hicks, Staff Photographer





San Diego State University has allowed skating on campus in designated bike lanes since 2015, since then 21 skateboard related accidents have been reported.

”Skateboards and similar personal wheeled conveyances may only be operated on designated bike paths, Aztec Circle Drive, Hilltop Way, Scripps Terrace and Avenue of Arts,” according to the University Transportation policy. “In other locations, skateboards or similar wheeled conveyances must be walked.”

A total of 50 tickets have been given out for illegal skateboarding since 2015, said San Diego State Police Department’s Lt. Ronald Broussard.

Prior to the legalization of skateboards, a total of 142 citations were documented due to skateboarding.

“All citations are issued at the discretion of the officers or according to the violation or crime,” Broussard said.

Skateboards are also not allowed in certain building on campus, including the Aztec Recreation Center and the ARC Express, according to the ARC Member Handbook.

SDSU has designated skate locks in front of the ARC so students can leave them outside while working out, but as of 2016 there are only two in place.

Junior accountant major Antonio Gierwielaniec said often he cannot find a place to put his skateboard because the racks are full.

“Two weeks ago I had to sit outside the ARC and wait for someone to take their skateboard so I could lock mine up,” Gierwielaniec said. “I didn’t know if I should have stayed or gone home.”

Despite the illegality of skating in certain areas on campus, some students disregard the law entirely.

Students such as senior speech language and hearing sciences major Olivia Harris-Bloom expressed concern over the safety of pedestrians who may be injured due to illegal skateboarding.

“I think skateboarders should be considerate of other students and faculty as they navigate through campus,” Harris-Bloom said. “They shouldn’t be skating in corridors or congested areas because it is just not safe.”

Sophomore English and vocal performance major Alison Bews said she agrees with Olivia’s sentiment.

“I think it’s a really easy and efficient way to get around, but the only thing I would complain about is that people need to give way to those who are walking,” Bews said.

Freshman electrical engineering major Chad King said he sympathizes with pedestrians, but suggested that all the blame shouldn’t be put on those who choose skateboarding as their mode of transportation.

“I think that people should pay attention when they are walking up and down Campanile Walkway,” King said.” I see a lot of people on their phones, which is dangerous for both people.” King said.

King also acknowledged that skateboarders are sometimes the ones distracted by their phones.

“Listening to music while skateboarding is okay if the person has one earbud out, but they shouldn’t be looking at their phone while a lot of people are around them because that’s really unsafe,” King said.

Trevor Johnson, a junior and general business major, said he believes there is hope for reducing tension between skateboarders and pedestrians.

“If skateboarders and walkers have a mutual respect for each other there would be fewer accidents and things would go along smoother,” Johnson said.