San Diego State Rotaract chapter focuses on community service





Many clubs at San Diego State have community service requirements, the members of Rotaract view their volunteer opportunities not as a burden, but as a privilege.

Rotaract recruits students with over 30 units who are involved in at least two other organizations and are leaders on campus. The focus of the organization is to promote community service locally, nationally and internationally, to practice professionalism and to strengthen the ethics of its members.

The students are given the opportunity to work with members of the local San Diego Rotaract.

Rotaract also has a mentorship program.

Rotaract SDSU members are paired with a mentor from the local Rotary Club who has a background in what the person is studying to give advice and guide them in the right direction.

Kathryn Andrews, a senior finance major, was given a mentor in real estate.

“He has just been a resource of knowledge, answering questions and just being a great support system,” Andrews said.

One student has been able to travel to both São Paulo, Brazil and Seoul, South Korea for the international conference which hosts all of the international Rotaract and Rotary members.

On Tuesdays at 7 p.m., a typical business meeting begins with an icebreaker and a Rotarian guest speaker.

Then, they will go through the executive officer reports, announce the Rotaract of the week and members will go through what the other organizations they are involved with are doing.

The meetings will close with fines, which are a good thing Drew Morris, Rotaract president said.

The fines are one of the ways Rotaract raises money for the beneficiary for that year: members will be fined a small amount when they have some sort of achievement, like getting hired full time after graduation, and the fine will go towards the beneficiary.

While the organization has not picked a beneficiary for the upcoming year, last year Rotaract supported both Aztec Dance Marathon and Just in Time for Foster Youth.

“Rotaract is in over 193 countries, so the reach is almost endless,” Keagan Casey, a senior pre-med major said. “The reach is really more international and broad so it really connects you to the world, I think.”

While the organization is focused on helping the community, the members also pride themselves on being a close-knit group of friends.

“Everyone is just such level-headed and kind people,” Morris said. “To be able to serve the community with people like that is an incredible experience. From Rotaract I have learned a lot about helping people and the joy that it can bring you. It’s something you can’t really find in other places.”