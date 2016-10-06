Crime and incident report: Vandalism and indecent exposure
October 6, 2016
Trespassing
A man was reported to San Diego State police at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 for yelling at a passersby while standing directly behind CREAM on College Avenue. The subject was contacted by officers and agreed to leave the area, SDSUPD Cpl. Mark Peterson said.
Vandalism
At 6 p.m. on Sept. 28, campus police were informed a vehicle window was smashed in Parking 17A on Alvarado Road. There was no reported theft or additional loss. The incident is currently under investigation, according to Cpl. Peterson.
At 10:04 p.m. on the same day, it was reported to campus police that Alpha Chi Omega sorority on Montezuma Road was vandalized earlier that day at approximately 1:45 p.m.
“The graffiti spelled out a name or a word in a language other than English,” Cpl. Peterson said.
Officers responded to an additional report of similar graffiti on the porch of the Alpha Phi sorority house at about 11 p.m. that same night.
Suspicious Person
SDSUPD was notified of a male lingering in a classroom doorway and staring at a female student taking a test in Storm Hall at 10:29 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. Responding officers were unable to locate the man, Cpl. Peterson said.
Indecent Exposure
At 4:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, campus police were informed of 20 to 25-year-old 5-foot-8 inch Indian man near Storm Hall who had been “aggressively” staring at the reporting party. The subject had his genitals exposed to the reporting party when he stood up to leave, according to a community safety alert. Officers were unable to locate the subject.
At 11:54 a.m. the following day, a male possibly matching the subject’s description was seen wandering around Parking 4 and was reported to SDSUPD. Officers were again unable to locate the subject.
Suspicious Circumstances
At 8:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, SDSUPD responded to a report of a male sleeping in a stairwell in Parking 1. A non-SDSU student was arrested and transported to county jail for possession of burglary tools and weapons on campus.
Disturbing the Peace
Staff in the Love Library contacted campus police at 9:55 a.m. on Oct. 4 regarding a male student acting strangely and approaching passersby in the reference section of the library. Officers took a report on the matter
