SDSU opens MW play with dominating 26-7 win over UNLV

Damontae Kazee celebrates after the victory.





San Diego State football began its Mountain West championship defense with a 26-7 victory over University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Fittingly, it was the defense that led the way, holding the Rebels to 122 total yards and no offensive touchdowns in the lopsided win.

The Aztecs opened the game well, using only four plays and 1:44 of the clock to score on their opening drive.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Christian Chapman found junior running back Rashaad Penny on a play-action wheel route for a 41-yard touchdown, giving SDSU an early 7-0 lead.

It was Penny’s third reception touchdown on the season, and his sixth total score.

Two plays later, junior cornerback Derek Babiash intercepted a pass for the second time in as many games, giving SDSU the ball at the UNLV 31 yard line.

The Aztecs would use the field position well, as redshirt sophomore kicker John Baron II connected on a 49-yard field goal, a career long, to give them a 10-0 lead early in the game.

But from there, a string of penalties and failed third down attempts slowed the SDSU attack immensely.

After forcing the Rebels to punt on two straight drives, Chapman fumbled attempting to escape a sack, and senior Rebel defensive lineman Dominic Baldwin returned it 20 yards for the score.

That was the lone score of the game for UNLV, and its longest play of the night.

Another career-long field goal for Baron – a 50-yarder – gave SDSU a 13-7 lead.

The Aztecs out-gained the Rebels 257-52 in the first half, and converted 12 first downs to the Rebels’ two, while holding redshirt freshman quarterback Dalton Sneed to 0-5 with one interception.

Sneed ended the game with two completions for nine yards, compiling a quarterback rating of

Despite all of this, SDSU held a slim 13-7 lead at halftime, partly because of the fumble return touchdown, and partly because of a failure to convert on third downs, as SDSU went 2-8 on such plays.

By comparison, the Aztecs converted two fourth downs in the first half.

The second half carried the same level of statistical domination, as SDSU ran the ball relentlessly against the UNLV defense.

After completing 11 passes for 150 yards and one score in the first half, Chapman threw the ball only __ times in the second half, as the Aztecs leaned heavily on the pernicious backfield pair of Penny and Pumphrey.

Pumphrey found the end zone on a nine-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter, the 54th rushing score of his career, and eighth of 2016.

Penny added a 4-yard rushing score of his own later in the third quarter, giving SDSU a 26-7 lead after a failed two-point conversion.

In total, the Aztecs ran the ball 25 times for 128 yards in the second half, with 121 of those coming from Pumphrey and Penny.