Student Accounting Society offers networking opportunities

Kelly Smiley, Photo Editor





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Student Accounting Society at San Diego State aims to help accounting majors connect with professionals and land internships in accounting firms.

“Our mission is to connect students in the accounting major with all the resources that they need, whether it is connecting them with professionals, study groups or workshops,” Ralph Molina, the club’s vice president of membership, said.

Molina said the chapter connects its members with employers by bringing in different accounting firms and private companies every week.

“This can range from a Big Four to a company like Qualcomm or Northrop Grumman,” he said.

The Big Four accounting firms are Deloitte, Pricewaterhouse Coopers, Ernst & Young and KPMG.

Networking is one of the fundamental missions of the club.

“Our members have the opportunity to network with professionals at the end of each meeting,” Molina said. “They are given contact information so they can reach out to them and inquire about internship opportunities.”

All seven members of the club’s board have attended a firm tour, gone to a summer leadership conference, had an internship at either a public or private company or received a full-time job offer.

Stephen Linn said he found out about the club after Molina spoke to his accounting class.

“I was immediately interested,” he said. “After hearing him talk about it, I emailed him and attended the first meeting.”

Linn said he was able to introduce himself to Big Four professionals through the club.

“I have been able to develop relationships with these professionals through these events,” Linn said. “The club has been a great resource that has helped me learn more about the accounting discipline.”

Samantha Edwards said she joined once she saw that SDSU had an accounting society. She said she enjoys networking with accounting firms.

“I love how I am learning to develop myself in a career and steps I should be taking,” Edwards said. “It’s nice to have other members and see where they are going themselves and what they have done so far through the club.”

Linn said he enjoys meeting people with several career paths through the club.

“The members at SAS have been a great resource when it comes to learning more about accounting at SDSU, public accounting and even recruitment,” he said. “Everyone has been so helpful and friendly.”

Members of the club also participate in community service.

Molina said they are involved in church food drives and running marathons dedicated to preventing human trafficking.

Members recommend the club for people want to explore the accounting track.

“It can help you in deciding where you want to work after college,” Edwards said. “By looking at the different qualities of each firm in various industries and if it agrees with what you might want to eventually go down the path with in a career.”

Linn said this club has helped him learn a lot about the Big Four accounting firms.

“In the short time that I’ve been a part of SAS, I have learned so much, and I feel much more prepared,” he said.