Crime and incident report: Clowns on the Mesa, public urination





View Crime and Incident Report October 5 – October 11 in a full screen map. Map points are reasonable approximations.



Suspicious Person

A man was reported to San Diego State police at 12:31 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 for possible public intoxication near Storm Hall West. The reporting party said the man was “saying bizarre things,” as reported in the police media bulletin. Officers assisted the man.

At 12:41 p.m. on Oct. 5, police were informed a man near Peterson Gym was screaming profanity and saying he was going to steal a purse.

Officers responded to a report of a man wearing a clown mask and walking around the top level of Parking 6 on Hardy Avenue at 9:03 p.m. on Oct. 5.

The next day at 5:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, campus police were informed of a subject wearing a clown mask and standing on top of an SDSU sign at the intersection of Campanile Drive and Montezuma Road. Responding officers were unable to locate the subject.

Check the Welfare

At 5:12 a.m. on Oct. 6, SDSUPD was informed of a subject wearing a clown mask laying on the ground near the intersection of 55th Street and Remington Road, near the SDSUPD station . The reporting party stopped their vehicle next to the subject to check on their well-being. The subject then stood up and left. Officers were unable to locate the subject.

Vehicle Burglary

A student reported to campus police on Oct. 6 that their parking permit had been stolen sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. in Parking 4 two days before on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The student said their window had been slit open. A report was taken on the matter.

Grand Theft

At approximately 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 6, a female student walking on Aztec Walk toward the Calpulli Center was approached by two men who asked to borrow her cell phone. One subject took the cellphone out of the female student’s hand. Both subjects fled on foot toward Hardy Avenue. The incident was reported to campus police and a community safety alert was issued, as a similar incident occurred on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Medical Aid

An elderly woman was struck by a skateboarder near the MTS bus loop before 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. The woman, a non-SDSU student, was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital for a head laceration.

Disturbing the Peace

A male SDSU student was reported to campus police for yelling and jumping on tables in the Love Library before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. The subject was lying on the ground when officers arrived, and was arrested and transported to county jail for public intoxication.

Urinating in Public

At 5 p.m. on Oct. 7, a man was reported to campus police for taking off his pants and urinating in the grass on Campanile Mall. The man, a non-SDSU student, was arrested and transported to county jail for public intoxication.

At 11:58 p.m. on Oct. 7, campus police officers made contact with a male SDSU student for urinating in public near 7/11 on College Avenue. The man was arrested, cited and released by officers.

Suspicious Circumstances

Campus police were informed of a white van in the ditch between Parking 1 and Parking 2 at 8:51 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. A non-SDSU student was arrested, cited and released for possession of narcotics and needles.

