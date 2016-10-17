A. S. Update: Fall events, Aztecs Rock Hunger

The Associated Students meeting on Wednesday Oct. 12 was not held in its usual place in the Student Union instead, it was held Scripps Cottage.

Facilities Committee Chair Patty Masengale said the reason they decided to have their meeting in Scripps Cottage was because the location was the first meeting place for Associated Student in the 1930s, before the Student Union was built.

“It’s nice to think about where we came from and reflect on our values,” she said.

Masengale said those values include compromising, being proactive, being brave and speaking up.

University Affairs Board

University Affairs Board Chair Chimezie Ebiriekwe said he is working with the university senate about the academic planning policy section. He also said he is working on a change regarding course forgiveness.

Fall Events

Financial Affairs Committee Chair Alex Shapiro said Aztecs Rock Hunger begins on Oct. 17.

He said the Aztecs Rock Hunger campaign video will be released on the same day and there will be a Venmo option this year.

Aztec Student Union Board Chair Ellen Rydelll said on Oct. 18, the Aztec Student Union Board will be hosting “Throwin’ It Back” from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Montezuma Hall. The event will include a roller rink and costume contest.

Rydell also said Campus Movie Festival will be Oct. 18-27. The information session will be on Tuesday, Oct. 18. She said last year’s winner displayed their movie in France.

Recreation and Wellness Commission Chair Chris Thomas said the grand opening of the new turf recreation field will be on Oct. 25 from noon to 2 p.m. There will be prizes and free food.

Student Support Commission Chair Joey Lucero said the commission is launching “Your Voice Matters” from Oct. 24 to 28. The first event will be on Oct. 28 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the Student Union Theatre.