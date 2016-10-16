Sexual battery occurs on Montezuma Road

An unknown white man grabbed and inappropriately touched a female San Diego State student at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday Oct. 16.

A campus wide Community Safety Alert reported the victim was able to fight off the man and escaped with no injuries.

The incident occurred on Montezuma Road near East Campus Drive.

The white male suspect was in his mid thirties and wearing a dark shirt and pants, according to the safety alert.

The SDSU Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.