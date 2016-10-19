Students explore career choices at graduate fair

6Over 100 graduate and professional schools shared information about their universities’ program admissions criteria and curriculum with San Diego State students in Montezuma Hall on Thursday Oct. 13.

Career Development and Diversity Engagement Counselor Christy Quiogue said the event was an opportunity for students to talk directly to representatives from different schools about admission criteria.

SDSU’s Career Services department reaches out to several colleges’ assistant deans to see if they want to promote their schools and programs to SDSU students at the annual Graduate and Professional School Fair.

“It’s a great opportunity for students to explore the graduate programs because sometimes it is hard to figure out the next step,” Edgar Beas, Recruitment Coordinator for the College of Education, said.

Because the fair has a variety of graduate programs, event organizers connected with campus partners, student organizations and student groups.

“When looking these things up on the internet you sometimes don’t really know what exactly to look up,” psychology junior Madison Aquino said. “In person it was a lot easier, more efficient and to the point.”

Students from different years and majors attended this program fair.

“We provide this event so students can directly interact with a person about their graduate school, goals and their plans,” Quiogue said. “It is one thing to read on a website but it makes it more meaningful when you actually talk to a person about the actual process, admissions, curriculum of the program and graduate outcomes.”

SDSU Career Services holds seven career and internship fairs throughout the academic year. Students at the event attempted to narrow down their field of interest.

“I really want to find a place after SDSU to continue to further my education and a lot of the schools here are really great,” senior biology and chemistry major Stacy Anselmo said. “I am trying to hone in on what I really want to do and see what school has the right requirements or right kind of curriculum for me. It is really great to stop by all the booths today.”

With more than 100 Graduate and Professional Schools at this event, students gathered information they found useful to their future endeavors.

“They gave us a lot of information and physical papers to take home rather than just sending us emails,” Aquino said. “I feel like I’m getting a lot more information than I thought I was going to get coming here. I think it has been really helpful.”