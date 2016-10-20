Crime and Incident report: traffic collision, grand theft





Map points are reasonable approximations and these points represent only the incidents discussed in the report. They do not represent every crime reported by SDSUPD. For a complete list, click here.

Suspicious Circumstances

An off-duty police officer reported two subjects for possibly chasing bicycles near Peterson Gym at 7:16 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Responding officers discovered one of the suspects was in possession of a controlled drug paraphernalia, according to San Diego State Police Department Cpl. Peterson. The subject was arrested, cited and released.

Suspicious Person

At 12:32 p.m. on Oct. 12, campus police was informed of a possibly homeless subject attempting to stop vehicles from parking in Parking Structure One. The subject was advised by responding officers to cease disrupting traffic. The subject agreed then left the area, Cpl. Peterson said.

A male subject was reported to campus police at 1:47 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 for confronting and cursing at staff in the SDSU card office. The subject, an SDSU student, was upset about the service they received at the office. The student was gone when responding officers arrived.

Traffic Collision

After 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 12, a bicycle and a vehicle were involved in a collision near the intersection of Collwood Boulevard and Montezuma Road. Campus police responded with the intent to provide aid as there was a high potential for injury, Cpl. Peterson said. The incident was in the jurisdiction of the San Diego Police Department, which handled the investigation.

A single vehicle collision occurred in at about 7 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, in Parking 14, a staff parking lot. The collision occurred when the driver attempted a parking maneuver, Cpl. Peterson said. The driver’s airbags were deployed in the collision. The driver did not request medical attention, but reported a weird feeling in her hands. Campus police took a report on the incident.

Grand Theft

At 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 13, a male subject was reported to campus police for attempting to steal a MacBook Pro from the electronic department of the SDSU Bookstore. The subject, who is an SDSU student, has been reported for previous thefts at the bookstore. The student was arrested and transported to county jail.

Elevator Entrapment

10 subjects were trapped in an elevator at the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System center before 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 13. The subjects activated an elevator duress telephone, and were freed.

Public Intoxication

Officers were flagged down by MTS security before 3 p.m. on Oct. 13, regarding a disorderly subject at the MTS transit center. The subject was yelling and refusing to leave the area. The subject, a non-SDSU student, was arrested and transported to county jail for public intoxication.

At 2:24 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, officers were flagged down by two people reporting an intoxicated subject banging on a neighbor’s door at Hardy Avenue Apartments on Hardy Avenue. The subject was arrested by campus police.

Trespassing

At 10:59 p.m. on Oct. 14, a male subject was reported to campus police for trespassing in the South Campus Plaza construction site. Responding officers determined the subject had stolen an item from the construction site, damaged it, and was in violation of Disorderly Conduct due to alcohol intoxication, Cpl. Peterson said. The subject also provided false identification information to the officers. The subject was arrested by campus police.

Two subjects, a male and a female, were reported to campus police at 6:09 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 for refusing to leave the MTS transit center. MTS security instructed the two subjects to leave after they urinated on the platform. Responding officers were unable to locate the subjects.

Vehicle Theft

A Dodge Ram pickup was reported stolen to campus police at 9:46 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. The vehicle was parked in Parking 4 on East Campus Drive at the time of its theft. It is described to have running boards, chrome wheels and an outdoorsman sticker on the back of the vehicle.

Disturbing the Peace

At 10:54 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, a resident of Piedra del Sol Apartments on Hardy Avenue reported their roommate to campus police for attempting to fight with them. Responding officers made contact with both subjects, and one roommate agreed to stay at another location for the evening, Cpl. Peterson said. Officers took a report on the matter.

Map created by managing editor Jamie Ballard using EasyMapMaker.