Pumphrey and Penny help SDSU punish the Spartans, 42-3

Junior running back Rashaad Penny scores his first of three touchdowns in the Aztecs' 42-3 win over San Jose State Univeristy.





Junior running back Rashaad Penny ran unabated down the middle of the field, on the way to scoring his third touchdown of the night and putting San Diego State football up 41-3 as the clock ran out on the third quarter.

The play, which was the longest of the game for the Aztecs, encapsulated the night that they had, as the winners of what is now 14 consecutive Mountain West conference games defeated San Jose State University 42-3.

The win puts SDSU at 6-1 on the season, with a 3-0 record in MW play.

On the night, Penny rushed for 105 yards on nine carries and three touchdowns, finding holes that senior running back Donnel Pumphrey had trouble poking through.

Pumphrey, who finished the night with 135 yards and two touchdowns, was bottled up early one, as the Spartans stacked the box on every play, daring redshirt sophomore quarterback Christian Chapman to beat them with his arm.

Chapman, never one to turn down a challenge, used play action to bring the Aztecs down the field for their first touchdown, a 3-yard pass to senior tight end David Wells.

Wells had a career day, catching five passes for 62 yards, all on the first two drives, finding open spaces left by Spartan defenders looking for Pumphrey.

That score started a run of three consecutive scoring drives for the Aztecs.

The next touchdown came from junior running back Rashaad Penny, who switched fields on his 3-yard rush to give SDSU a 14-0 lead. Penny set up the score with a 36-yard reception on the reliable wheel route, bringing the Aztecs to the 1 yard line.

The score was Penny’s eighth overall of 2016, second on the team behind Pumphrey.

Pumphrey joined the party on the next drive, using a block from senior wide receiver Eric Judge to vault him to a 27-yard touchdown, tying Marshall Faulk’s SDSU record of 57 career rushing scores.

The run ended when sophomore linebacker Frank Ginda intercepted a telegraphed pass to Penny, a turnover that would lead to a field goal, the lone score of the game for the Spartans, and one of only two trips to the red zone.

Pumphrey and Penny would continue to punish SJSU in the second half, wearing down the defense more and more each play.

Penny opened the third-quarter scoring with a 4-yard touchdown, putting SDSU up 28-3, before Pumphrey added his second score of the game on a 23-yard run.

Pumphrey’s second score gave him 63 total touchdowns in his career, passing Marshall Faulk for best all-time at SDSU, and putting him alone atop the Mesa.

Penny’s 73-yard score was the final thrust to the body of SJSU, who suffered its worst loss of the season.

The Spartans gained only 209 yards, 100 coming in the final quarter, when they already trailed 42-3.

22 different Aztecs recorded a tackle, as junior cornerback Kalan Montgomery led the way with 5 tackles in his first career start.

Montgomery took the place of junior cornerback Derek Babiash, who was suspended for the game after violating unnamed team rules.