Marquis Campbell receives sentence for his SDSU and El Cajon arrests

Andrew Dryer, Opinion Editor Marquis Campbell's grandmother speaking to protesters.





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Marquis Campbell was sentenced to 180 days in a drug treatment program and five years of summary probation on Friday, Oct. 21 for his San Diego State and El Cajon arrests.

Campbell’s 180-day drug treatment program will be split up into 90 days of residential treatment and 90 days of outpatient treatment.

His five-year summary probation sentence for the SDSU and El Cajon arrest cases will allow law enforcement to periodically visit and search him without a warrant.

Campbell was on probation at the time of his SDSU arrest. He was sentenced to time served for violating this probation by being arrested.

“I’m very happy that everything is over,” Campbell’s grandmother said. “My grandson will be moving forward in his life and I thank God for everything.”

Campbell was convicted of being under the influence of a controlled substance one week before on Friday, Oct. 14. He plead not guilty to that count as well as four misdemeanor counts of resisting officers, all counts which are in relation to his SDSU arrest, that day in court.

A toxicology report showed Campbell had 118 nanograms of methamphetamine per milliliter in his system at the time of his Sept. 15 arrest.

Jurors deadlocked on the charges of resisting officers, but Campbell changed his plea to guilty for one charge of resisting an officer on Oct. 21.

He was charged with six misdemeanor counts of resisting officers and one misdemeanor count of petty theft after he was accused of shoplifting at a Motoworld location in El Cajon on Monday, Sept. 26, following his release on bail from his SDSU arrest.

Campbell allegedly walked around the store, took various items and removed the security tags from items. Store employees stopped him and called the police when he tried to leave the store.

“(Employees) noted that he seemed ‘out of it’ and began to get confrontational with store employees,” Deputy District Attorney Oscar Hagstrom said when describing the El Cajon incident.

“El Cajon police officers eventually responded,” he said. “They actually tried to resolve the matter as a simple compromise, but the defendant unfortunately claimed he had done nothing wrong.”

Campbell was accused of stealing a number of clothing items such as socks, a watch and a hat Hagstrom said.

Campbell’s deputy public defender, Pedro Garcia, said employees attempted to get Campbell to pay for a pair of socks he was accused of trying to steal, as one of the socks had a hole in it. However, Campbell did not have any money.

Hagstrom said officers deployed a Taser when Campbell would not allow himself to be arrested.

Campbell pled guilty to one count of resisting an officer and the one count of petty theft for the El Cajon case.

Following Campbell’s guilty pleas, Hagstrom agreed to drop the remaining charges.

“When someone with a badge or a gun asks you to do something, yes you have rights, but there’s something called being practical or pragmatic,” Judge Yvonne Campos said, addressing Campbell.

She instructed him to listen to officers’ orders in the future.

“I do think the underlying issue is the self-medicating narcotics use, which you’ve got to stop,” Campos said. “This is what’s giving you the confrontations with law enforcement. This is what’s making you do things that are not in your right mind.”