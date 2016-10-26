Planned Parenthood celebrates 100 year anniversary





SDSU is giving out free HIV testing and registering voters for the upcoming election, which could affect the organization dramatically.

Amanda Pham, public health and biology senior and president of Planned Parenthood Generation Action at SDSU said she wants students to use their voice and was optimistic at the turnout the table event was received.

“Its great to see that people are getting to register,” Pham said. “And the ones that are already registered are enthusiastic when they come up to us.”

Luciano Rabanal, business administration senior , said he thrived off the enthusiasm as he was dancing to the tunes provided by DJ Wave Racer. Last semester, Rabanal said he found himself with time to spare, and found PPGA as a great way to get involved.

“I’ve always supported what Planned Parenthood has been about and I have loved being involved ever since,” Rabanal said.

Rabanal said it is not only important for the SDSU community to be aware of what PPGA is all about, but also the importance of the organization nation wide.

“There are a lot of resources provided in California by Planned Parenthood, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have solidarity for other states as well,” Rabanal said. “For instance, if you wanted to utilize Planned Parenthood in Mississippi or Texas you have to jump through so much just to get that healthcare and I think that’s something people should think about.”

Sophia Cole, Spanish and linguistics sophomore and vice president of programming said she has utilized their resources many times.

“It has been a blessing to have,” Cole said. “There is no judgment and it is inexpensive.”

Cole joined the PPGA because she wanted others to be knowledge about the resource.

“I want people to know what the service is about and advocate for it as well,” Cole said.

Pham said the event exceeded their expectations.

“Last time there was around 15 people getting tested, and 20-30 have already been tested,” Pham said. “It’s been a very successful turnout.”

Pham said she is taking an initiative to support Planned Parenthood.

“I hope that more people are in support, not just of abortion, but being a member of the movement,” Pham said. “When the organization progresses, other social rights movements move along with it as well.”

Cole said she wishes for Planned Parenthood to have an even bigger presence than it already does and be universally accepted.

“I want to see it make it into mainstream education as well,” Cole said.

Rabanal said the 100 years have been special for Planned Parenthood, but there is still a lot to look forward to in the years to come.

“Hopefully in 100 years it will be more generally accepted and people will be willing to start the conversations that would have been normally swept under the rug more frequently,” Rabanal said.