Fashionistas siguen apareciendo en SDSU
October 26, 2016
Aunque oficialmente estamos en otoño, en San Diego el sol siempre brilla y abecés demasiado.
Los cambios climáticos han estado algo inestables con calor y lluvia en la semana, por lo cual los OOTD lo reflejaron.
Esta semana los estudiantes se enfocaron en usar prendas otoñales con flores y color negro, pero sin morir de calor añadiendo pantalones cortos y faldas.
Tranea Le Branche, Senior.
“Quise usar algo ligero y suelto, pero que al mismo tiempo resaltara. Creo que mis pantalones son muy ágiles y son una pieza que no es tan común”.
Sheyla Guevara, Sophomore.
“Mi estilo es minimalista y atrevido, me gusta jugar con mis atuendos”.
Alex Torres, Senior.
“Me gusta combinar flores o cosas muy femeninas con colores oscuros”.
