Young the Giant mesmerizes crowd





“I can’t stop listening to this voice in my head…”

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, it was guaranteed that audience members would not be able to escape the rhythmic vocals of Sameer Gadhia echoing inside their heads.

On tour promoting their newest album, “Home of the Strange,” Young the Giant opened their second sold-out show at the House of Blues San Diego with edgy guitar riffs, booming drums and vocalized animal screeches.

After opening act Ra Ra Riot, spectators crammed themselves into any available space, anxiously waiting for Young the Giant to grace the stage. The chatter from side-conversations had begun to echo, bouncing off the walls of the venue.

But when band members ran onstage, the crowd exploded with screams and applause.

Young the Giant opened with an array of songs from “Home of the Strange,” including “Jungle Youth” and crowd favorite “Something to Believe In.”

Technicolor lights and soulful crescendos enveloped the stage and for just under four minutes, attendees’ definitely found something to believe in.

The band quickly transitioned to songs from its first self-titled studio album and its second studio album “Mind Over Matter.”

Throughout the entire evening, the crowd was only calm for a brief moment during “Titus Was Born.” The mountainous black-and-white backdrop shone with blue lights, outlining its peak. Members of the audience swayed to the melody, holding up phone flashlights and cigarette lighters.

During “Mind Over Matter,” the stage lights turned fluorescent orange, reflecting against the mountainous backdrop to create what appeared to be a sand-covered desert.

“Our next song is a love song,” Gadhia said to the crowd.

The band jumped into the soft, soothing vocals and calm guitar riffed melody of “Art Exhibit.”

The evening truly hit its peak when Young the Giant revisited its first self-titled album once again with “Apartment.” Although much slower than other songs performed that evening, it builds at the chorus, seeming to connect with every audience member.

“After leaving your apartment,” the crowd sang.

Having their own lyrics sung back to them seemed to be a surreal experience for members of Young the Giant. From anywhere in the venue, the audience could plainly see the enthusiasm and pure happiness displayed on Gahia’s face.

Unlike most live performances by other bands, Young the Giant doesn’t speak in-between its songs.

Attending one of its shows is comparable to listening to an album on repeat, continuous and never-ending.

What makes Young the Giant so phenomenally talented is that if audience members close their eyes during its live show, it sounds exactly the same at its studio albums, guaranteed.

“If you enjoy listening to their music on the radio, you will be in awe listening to their music in person,” kinesiology junior Alexis Bantigue said. “With their high-energy stage presence, they are able to connect to the audience and keep everyone entertained.”

Young the Giant performed almost nonstop the entire night, before promptly slipping off-stage without so much as a goodbye to the audience.

“Your encore sucks,” chanted the crowd in unison.

Of course, Young the Giant couldn’t leave without an encore, returning to the stage to play “Amerika” and “Silvertongue.”

But apparently two encores was not enough for Young the Giant. The American rock band finished with its its powerhouse single “My Body” from its first self-titled album.