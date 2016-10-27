Crime and incident report: Battery, drunk driving





Map points are reasonable approximations and these points represent only the incidents discussed in the report. They do not represent every crime reported by SDSUPD.

Burglary

San Diego State police took a report of a burglary at the Newman Center on Hardy Ave. Wednesday, Oct. 19. The reporting party said they believed the burglary happened through an unlocked door between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Oct. 19. A backpack, shirt and a pair of pants were reported missing.

Vandalism

At 2:41 p.m. on Oct. 19, a subject in Parking Structure 7 informed campus police their vehicle was vandalized after an earlier road rage incident. Officers took report on the matter.

Suspicious Person

A person was reported to campus police at 9:24 p.m. on Oct. 19 for talking to himself and threatening to fight others in the Love Library. The a non-SDSU student,was given a stay-away order from the university by responding officers.

At 8:18 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, officers were flagged down regarding a woman screaming “for no reason” in Parking Structure 4. The woman, an SDSU student, was transported to Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility for being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting an officer.

Battery

At 8:35 p.m. on Oct. 20, an individual said their phone and camera were damaged approximately 30 minutes prior when they were shoved to the ground by another unknown person on the footbridge between Parking Structure 17 and Parking Structure 17C on Alvarado Road. The San Diego Police Department handled the call.

Drunk Driver

Campus police were informed of a possible drunk driver in Parking Structure 12 at 7:52 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. The driver allegedly drove into the parking structure with a cone under their vehicle before stumbling out of his car. Responding officers were unable to locate the driver.

Petty Theft

At 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, a caller reported to campus police that someone was attempting to steal bicycles near the Zura residence hall with a pair of bolt cutters. The non-SDSU student was arrested by responding officers and transported to county jail for possession of a controlled substance and attempted petty theft.

Medical Aid

At 12:12 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, an intoxicated SDSU female student near the Tenochca residence hall was transported to Alvarado Hospital after sustaining a head wound from a fall.

Trespassing

A non-SDSU student in the Love Library was reported to campus police after 10 p.m. on Oct. 23 for violating a stay-away order from SDSU. The subject was arrested, cited and released by responding officers.

Vehicle Burglary

At 9:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, campus police were informed someone was breaking into vehicles in Parking Structure 4 on East Campus Drive. Officers took a report on the matter.

