Clowns reportedly attack man near SDSU





A man reported being attacked and stabbed by four people in clown costumes near SDSU on October 28.

He told police he had been riding his skateboard shortly before 9 p.m. when he got into a verbal altercation. He started to leave when four people in clown costumes reportedly attacked him, ABC10 reports.

The man reportedly had two stab wounds to his lower abdomen and lacerations on his cheek and the back of his right shoulder.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call San Diego Police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

San Diego Police did not return request for comment when contacted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

This story may be updated.