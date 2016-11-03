Crime and incident report: Clown in possession, public intoxication





Grand Theft

At 12:43 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, San Diego State police were informed of the theft of a laptop computer from the Associated Students Council Chambers. The stolen laptop was the property of A.S.. A subject was seen on security camera footage entering the chambers and hiding the laptop in his pants. An investigation is ongoing and detectives are working to identify involved parties, Cpl. Mark Peterson said.

Suspicious Person

A subject was reported to campus police after 3 p.m. on Oct. 26 for threatening a passersby near Campanile Walk. Police received reports from at least five different parties, Cpl. Peterson said. The suspect, a non-SDSU student, was arrested and transported to county jail for being under the influence of a controlled substance and failure to register with campus police as a sex offender.

At 5:10 p.m. on Oct. 27, campus police responded to a report of a male subject dressed as a clown wielding a bat and a sword near the North Art Building. Officers contacted the subject and determined that although the sword was a toy, he was in possession of a large knife, Cpl. Peterson said. The suspect, an SDSU student, was arrested and transported to county jail for possession of a weapon other than a gun on campus.

Petty Theft

Campus police responded to three separate thefts of unattended cellphones at the Aztec Recreation Center at 9:57 p.m. and 10:21 p.m. on Oct. 26 and at 7:41 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. Officers took reports on all three incidents.

Public Intoxication

A campus police officer made contact with two subjects skateboarding in the middle of Montezuma Road near McDonald’s after 12 a.m. on Oct. 29. Both subjects had been drinking underage, and were arrested, cited and then released for the violation.

Assault

At 2:28 a.m. on Oct. 29, campus police received a report of an Uber driver fighting with a student who was refusing to pay. Officers took a report on the matter.

Drug Violation

Officers made contact with a male subject near the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union before 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 after observing the suspect in possession of marijuana. Officers discovered the subject had an outstanding warrant and placed him under arrest. Cpl. Peterson said during contact with officers, the subject had a medical emergency due to an unknown condition and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Medical Aid

A male subject near the Chapultepec Residence Hall was struck by a vehicle in a nearby neighborhood at about 9 p.m. on Oct. 29. The subject was transported to the emergency room by friends. The San Diego Police Department handled the incident and were unable to locate the vehicle.

Traffic Collision

Campus police were informed of a traffic accident in Parking Structure 12 near the Exercise and Nutritional Sciences Building before 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 30. The subject struck a pole while attempting to drive onto Parking 12 via a footbridge near the ENS building before 11:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers determined the driver was experiencing a medical emergency due to an unknown medical condition, Cpl. Peterson said. The driver was transported to a local hospital.

