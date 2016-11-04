San Diego State students celebrate homecoming





San Diego State students kicked off homecoming week on Monday, Oct. 31 with chalk. The cement walkway near Cal Coast Open Air Theatre was covered with chalk drawings in celebration of this year’s homecoming theme “Battle of the Beaches.”

Many students from multiple organizations and clubs gathered together to express their school spirit by creating chalk murals related to the football game against University of Hawaii’s Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Sustainability freshman Summer Gray said her involvement in the on-campus student organization GreenFest inspired her world mural.

“We drew a variation on the actual homecoming logo and changed the words a bit,” Gray said. “We wanted it to represent our group.”

Three students from SDSU’s chapter of Alpha Phi Gamma laughed alongside each other as they worked on their colorful art.

Melanie Tong, a kinesiology junior said that their colors were inspired by Kehlani’s music.

“We’re excited to be involved in their year’s homecoming,” said Hillary Sarabia, a rhetoric and writing junior and Alpha Phi Gamma member.

They also had help from their sorority sister Leilani Fernandez, a business management junior.

Next to them, Andrei Papas, a business administration senior, smiled as he stood behind his work. Papas was representing AB Samahan, a Filipino student organization on famous.

“I did this (because) Samahan and State are home for me,” Papas said.

Further down the walkway, some murals were just being started.

Aztecs Out in Business, a new club on-campus was also present at the event. Aztecs Out in Business officially became a club this fall 2016 semester, but has been meeting since last May. Representing their club was Sabastian Wallat and Dylan Tully, both junior international business juniors.

“We address the LGBTQ+ community on a personal level,” Wallet said. “We also try to find professional opportunities for the minority group.”

Alpha Phi Omega, Delta Zeta, Alpha Gamma Delta and the African Student Union also completed murals to help bring homecoming spirit to the SDSU campus, but their artists were not present.

In further celebration of Battle of the Beaches, there will be a 5k fun run at the Lee & Goldberg Courtyard of there Aztec Student Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union on Saturday. The Alumni Tailgate will take place after the event at the Well’s Fargo Aztec Village. The homecoming game starts at 4 p.m. on Saturday, concluding this year’s homecoming.