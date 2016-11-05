Aztecs complete first shutout in MW play with 55-0 win over Hawaii

Katelyn Mulcahy Sophomore linebacker Ronley Lakalaka (39) and junior safety Kameron Kelly (7) celebrate after Lakalaka's interception.





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Fittingly, in San Diego State football’s 55-0 victory over University of Hawaii, its most dominant win of the 2016 season, no one player stole the spotlight.

Seven different Aztecs scored a point in the dominant victory, six of whom reached the end zone.

Four of the scores came on offense, and two on defense – and none came from senior running back Donnel Pumphrey, who gained 112 yards on 21 rushes for his eighth consecutive 100-yard game.

Three different Aztecs gained at least 100 yards, as junior running back Rashaad Penny and junior wide receiver Quest Truxton joined the perennially dominant Pumphrey.

Head coach Rocky Long said that the shutout performance

SDSU dominated from the get-go, gaining 148 yards in the first quarter, and jumping out to a quick 14-0 lead.

On the opening SDSU drive, Pumphrey busted a 20-yard rush on his first touch of the game, and junior wide receiver added a 23-yard rush to set up a 13-yard touchdown from redshirt sophomore quarterback Christian Chapman to senior tight end David Wells.

The score was Wells’ second of the season, and second of his career, all coming in the last three weeks.

Truxton, who had his longest rush of the season on the first drive, continued to contribute on the next SDSU drive.

The Aztecs took the ball from their own 12 yard line, and aided by 52 yards on the ground by Pumphrey, found the end zone once again, on a 9-yard pass from Chapman to Truxton.

Truxton, who had failed to score during his SDSU career going into last week’s 40-13 win over Utah State, now has two receiving touchdowns in as many weeks.

He also returned a punt 40 yards to set up a 45-yard field goal for junior kicker John Baron II, helping him to 105 all-purpose yards on the night, coming on only four touches.

After senior punter Tanner Blain pinned the Rainbow Warriors at their own four yard line, redshirt freshman cornerback Ron Smith, making his first career start, intercepted a pass from sophomore quarterback Dru Brown 14 yards for the touchdown.

The score, which gave SDSU a 21-0 lead, came on Smith’s first career interception, in his first career start.

After Chapman gave the ball back to UH on his fourth interception of the year, sophomore linebacker Ronley Lakalaka, who was playing against his older brother, senior running back Steven Lakalaka, grabbed his second interception of the season.

The pick, which he returned for 11 yards, just as many yards as his brother gained in the first half, set up a 30-yard field goal for Baron.

His second field goal, coming with four seconds remaining in the first half, gave the Aztecs a 27-0 lead at the break.

Despite the big lead, SDSU would not let up in the second half, as the Aztec backfield finally found the end zone.

Penny scored the first points of the second half on a 73-yard touchdown rush, a play that outgained the Hawaii rushing attack 73-39.

Redshirt freshman running back Juwan Washington caught a 24-yard wheel route – a play that Penny has scored with three times this season – to put the Aztecs up 41-0, with 1:24 still left in the third quarter.

Washington would later score on a 20-yard rush, his fourth touchdown in the last two games.

In between the two Washington scores, senior cornerback Damontae Kazee quietly made SDSU history on a 54-yard interception return for a touchdown.

The interception was Kazee’s second of the night and 16th of his Aztec career, the most in school history.

Kazee had two of the four SDSU interceptions, all of which helped SDSU win despite running 14 fewer plays than Hawaii, and having the ball for only 27:30 of the dominant win.