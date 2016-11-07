SDSU students celebrate Day of the Dead

November 7, 2016
Tags: day of the dead, San Diego State, SDSU
Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand.
We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following:
a. Use vulgar or racist language.
b. Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article.
c. Leave spam in their comment.
If you have questions about these rules please contact our Digital Content Manager at: web@thedailyaztec.com
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Notify me of follow-up comments via e-mail
Propositions 65 and 67 may confuse voters on plastic bag ban
Editorial: Wicker hiring shows SDSU, Hirshman learned nothing from $3.35 million lawsuit
Prop 51 implements bonds to fix K-12 schools
Measure B seeks to expand housing in Escondido
Aztec runs wedding videography business
© 2016 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand. We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: a. Use vulgar or racist language. b. Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article. c. Leave spam in their comment. If you have questions about these rules please contact our Digital Content Manager at: web@thedailyaztec.com
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.