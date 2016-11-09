Bilingual education allowed in K-12

Parents and schools in California will have more say in whether to incorporate bilingual education in K-12 schools after Proposition 58 passed on Nov. 8.

Of the first three million votes counted, 73 percent of them were in favor of the proposition.

San Diego State environmental science sophomore Sabrina Huay said she voted for Prop. 58 because Chinese is her first language, but has lost it throughout the years.

“I kind of lost my language, and I wish I didn’t,” she said. “I think it’s a really good thing to have your language because it’s a part of who you are.”

Prop. 58 revises Prop. 227, passed in 1998, which decided students can only be taught in English.

Prop. 58 could also allow English-speaking students to reach proficiency in a second language.

Psychology sophomore Jourdan Binning said she thinks it’s really important for everyone to know more than one language.

“Every student in every other country knows at least two languages,” Binning said. “And in America, we’re struggling in our Spanish classes in college.”

The California General Election Voter Information Guide said opponents of Prop. 58 argue immersing bilingual students in English-taught classes is the best way for them to learn English.

Prop. 58 requires school districts to explain the methods they will incorporate in order to ensure students become proficient in English.

“I think kids should be able to learn English and still be able to have their own language in the education system,” music education junior Hyrami Godoy said.

Business administration freshman Alexis Carey said it is convenient to know more than one language.

“We’re a global society, and I feel like we’re very diverse,” Carey said. “Nowadays, there are so many businesses run by people who speak multiple languages.”

Computer science sophomore Jenny O’Connor said going to a school where there were programs for English-learners was beneficial to her.

“I was adopted, and I had to learn English in the fourth grade,” she said. “My school had a program that helped me. I’m a pure example of why it’s important to incorporate bilingual education.”

LaShae Collins, African studies professor, said she is excited the proposition passed.

“I do want other kids to be able to have the opportunity to of course earn other languages,” Collins said. “It’s going to open up the doors again. Our country is changing, so now it’s time for all of us to, obviously, come together and learn even more.”