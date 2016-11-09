Campus police investigate robbery as hate crime

Suspects reportedly made comments about President-elect Donald Trump.

File photo





A San Diego State student wearing a hijab was the victim of a strong-arm robbery in Parking 12 at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 9.

“Comments made to the student indicate she was targeted because of her Muslim faith, including her wearing of a traditional garment and hijab,” a statement from SDSU President Elliot Hirshman, Vice President of Student Affairs Eric Rivera and Interim Chief of Police Josh Mays said.

The student was using a stairwell in the parking structure when two males, who were talking about President-elect Donald Trump, confronted her and grabbed her purse and backpack before leaving the area, a community safety alert from campus police reported.

The victim’s car was also missing when responding officers arrived.

One of the suspects was described as a white male adult and the other was a Hispanic male adult, both in their early twenties.

The student was left uninjured in the robbery.

The statement from administrators continued by condemning it as a “hateful act.”

“Hate crimes are destructive to the spirit of our campus and we urge all members of our community to stand together in rejecting hate,” the statement said.

This comes after President Hirshman and other campus leaders issued a statement earlier in the day calling for “campus unity.”

“At this moment of transition, we reaffirm our community’s commitment to ensure fair and equitable treatment of all members of our community,” the earlier statement said. “We ask all members of our community to keep this perspective and the importance of empathy for others foremost in their thoughts as we go through this transition period.”