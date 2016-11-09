Crime and incident report: Vehicle burglary, drunken driver





Map points are reasonable approximations and these points represent only the incidents discussed in the report. They do not represent every crime reported by SDSUPD. For a complete list, click here.

Pedestrian in possession

At 8:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, an officer made contact with a subject near Parking 17. A non-SDSU student was arrested, cited and released for possession of a controlled substance.

Disturbing the Peace

A resident of Piedra del Sol apartments on Hardy Avenue contacted campus police at 8:03 p.m. on Nov. 2 regarding a roommate issue. An intoxicated subject attempted to punch their roommate, then began yelling at responding resident advisors. An SDSU student was arrested and transported to county jail for public intoxication.

Vehicle Burglary

At 12:42 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, campus police was informed of a vehicle burglary in Parking 7. A vehicle window was smashed and a laptop was taken from a front seat, SDSUPD Lt. Ronald Broussard said.

Another vehicle burglary was reported to campus police at 10:03 a.m. on Nov. 3. A parking permit was reported to have been stolen from a vehicle in Parking 12 sometime between 9 p.m. the previous evening and 9 a.m. on Nov. 3.

Burglary

At 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, a subject was reported to campus police for entering a fraternity on Hardy Avenue and taking two backpacks. A non-SDSU student was arrested and transported to county jail for brandishing a knife, robbery, threats to harm, burglary, possession of stolen property and obstruction of a peace officer.

Drunken Driver

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, campus police received multiple calls regarding a subject who was unconscious in the driver’s seat of a vehicle blocking a lane on College Avenue near I-8. A non-SDSU student was arrested for driving under the influence.

Suspicious Circumstances

At about 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, campus police and the San Diego Police Department began receiving multiple calls from people who said they received text messages about a suspect possibly in possession of firearms near apartments at the intersection of Campanile Drive. Multiple officers responded to the area and were unable to locate a credible threat.

