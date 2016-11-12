Aztecs rush for a school-record 473 yards in 46-16 win over Nevada

One week after it clinched the Mountain West West division crown, San Diego State football defeated University of Nevada, Reno 46-16, improving its Mountain West winning streak to 16 games, and its 2016 record to 9-1.

This game was decided, much like in most other SDSU wins, at the line of scrimmage.

Sticking with the status quo, the Aztecs rushed for 460 yards, a new school record, against the Wolfpack defense that has allowed 279.9 yards per game, the second worst average in the FBS.

SDSU nearly had two 200-yard rushers, as junior running back Rashaad Penny gained a career-high 208 yards on 10 carries, and senior running back Donnel Pumphrey added 198 yards on 26 rushes.

The two combined for three scores, and freshman running back Juwan Washington added one more, his fourth touchdown in the last three games.

Conversely, Nevada managed 90 yards, the fifth consecutive game that the SDSU defense has held its opponent under 100 yards on the ground.

The outmatched ground attack was on full display in the Aztecs’ first possession, six-play, 75-yard drive that consisted of five runs, and punctuated with a 40-yard touchdown run on Penn’s first touch of the night.

But the lead diminished quickly, because for the second time in three games, the Aztecs allowed a touchdown on the first defensive possession, as sophomore quarterback Ty Gangi completed six passes on the way to a Nevada score.

Wolfpack senior tight end Jarred Gipson took a Gangi pass 20 yards, before fumbling at the one yard line, but senior wide receiver Hassan Henderson jumped on the ball to tie the game 7-7.

After a 28-yard field goal from John Baron II, who went 2-2 on the night, the Aztecs’ defense put its stamp on the contest.

On back-to-back possessions, SDSU made two interceptions, the first by redshirt freshman cornerback Ron Smith and the second by sophomore safety Parker Baldwin, both of which led to touchdowns.

Smith’s interception was his second in the last two games, which constitute his first two career starts.

The first score was a 7-yard run from Pumphrey, but redshirt sophomore quarterback Christian Chapman was able to cash in after the second pick, throwing a touchdown to junior wide receiver Mikah Holder, marking his first score since week three.

The 19 unanswered points led SDSU to a 26-7 halftime lead, and the run continued from the onset of the second half.

Chapman found junior tight end David Wells on a 17-yard touchdown, Wells’ fourth touchdown catch in as many games, on the Aztecs’ first possession of the third quarter.

Penny provided the highlight of the night on the next drive, a 73-yard dash that put SDSU up 39-7, the second straight week that Penny has busted a run of at least 70 yards.

Penny had runs of 40, 73, and 31 yards, helping him to a robust average of 20.8 yards per carry.

He also had one turnover, a fumble that Nevada recovered at its own one-yard line.

The fumble was the first turnover committed by an SDSU player not named Christian Chapman this season.

After Gangi added one more touchdown toss, bringing the Wolfpack to 16 points in the game, the most allowed by SDSU during MW play, redshirt freshman running back Juwan Washington punctuated the victory with a 45-yard touchdown run, his fourth score in the last three weeks.

Gangi did a good job attacking the SDSU secondary all night, specifically Smith, throwing for 276 yards on 37 attempts.

But the Aztecs three forced turnovers and relentless pressure on Gangi proved to be too much for the Wolfpack, just as it has for each of the six teams they have played during MW play.

SDSU will try to continue its MW domination when it travels to take on University of Wyoming, who has improved this season to the tune of a 7-3 record, next Saturday, Nov. 19 at 12:30 p.m.