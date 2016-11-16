AIESEC offers global internships to students





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

AIESEC San Diego is an organization that fosters leadership development by allowing people to engage in volunteer work and internships abroad.

It is the world’s largest student run organization. It is present in 124 countries with 60,000 current members and 945,000 alumni.

The Association for International Exchange of Students in Economics and Commerce is an organization that fosters leadership development by allowing people to engage in volunteer work and internships abroad.

It is the world’s largest student run organization. It is present in 124 countries with 60,000 current members and 945,000 alumni.

The organizations San Diego chapter has two upcoming study abroad programs for this year: “Illumina Mexico” and “Phi Son Nong.”

The programs are formulated in collaboration with the United Nations under one of the group’s Sustainable Development Goals.

The first option is based in Mexico City and runs from Dec. 12 to Jan. 20.

The Sustainable Development Goal of this program is reduced inequalities. Students will work with the elderly in a nursing home, design recreational activities for youth, and help distribute toys and clothing to low-income children.

The second option is located in East Asia from Dec. 24 to Jan. 20.

The Sustainable Development Goal is “Quality Education.” Students will be teaching elementary English at primary schools in the rural provinces of Thailand by organizing lesson plans for students.

To begin the application process, a personal exchange manager reaches out to the applicant to discuss which program may suit the participant best.

Then the applicant will need to fill out forms which are reviewed by each country’s representative and an online or in-person interview will follow.

If selected, one week is given to decide if the participant would really like to head abroad.

SDSU AIESEC President Kasey Roualdes said she joined AIESEC after studying abroad in Heidelberg, Germany.

“I wanted to help others have an international experience,” she said.

As Roualdes prepares to graduate, comparative international studies sophomore, Marjon Saulon is getting ready to assume the presidency next year and continue to grow the club.

“I have been working closely with the Executive Board while paying close attention to the organization, planning and ensuring that all members are held accountable for their work,” Saulon said. “I have also reached out to many presidents from chapters around the U.S. The support has been incredible.”

Members aid the club allows them to develop professionally while dedicating their time to altruistic causes.

“I have grown a lot in professionally gaining communication, organizational, and public speaking skills that I can carry into my career,” business information sophomore Kristi Shiau said.

She said her six-week volunteer experience in Thailand was life- changing.

“I learned to live with what was given to me. The children were so willing and excited to learn English,” Shiau said. “I came into the program wanting to help them grow, but they have helped me grow a lot in return. They remind me to appreciate and to always give to others.”

Club members said they believe these experiences will allow them to continue to grow both professionally and personally beyond SDSU.

“I know that I want to be in a profession where I am able to travel and constantly communicate with people,” Shiau said. “Being in AIESEC has made me become more open-minded about cultural differences and motivated to learn about more cultures.”

The final deadline to apply is Friday Nov. 18.