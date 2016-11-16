Timeline: Post election at SDSU

Tuesday Nov. 8

At the Associated Students Rock the Vote viewing party students waited for the results of the election.

Kim Johnson said the results on this election would affect her family directly.

“My mom has cancer and can only afford her treatments and has only been able to stay alive because of what Obama has done. Knowing Trump wants to reverse that, I’m shaking,” Johnson said.

Mark McBroome, accounting senior, is a Trump supporter and wanted Donald Trump to win the presidency.

He said Trump’s experience as a businessman is part of the reason he will be a good president.

At 11:46 p.m. Trump was declared the winner of the 2016 presidential election.

Wednesday Nov. 9

An SDSU student was victim of a strong-arm robbery which police are investigating as a hate crime for wearing a hijab in Parking Structure 12.

A statement from SDSU President Elliot Hirshman, Vice President of Student Affairs Eric Rivera and Interim Chief of Police Josh Mays said the comments made to this student indicated she was targeted because of her Muslim faith.

The community safety alert from SDSUPD said two men, a white male adult and a Hispanic male adult in their twenties, grabbed the woman’s purse and backpack before leaving PS 12.

When campus police arrived to the scene the victim’s car was missing.

Aisha Sharif, sociology senior and friend of the robbery victim, said the men who robbed her friend told her to pack her bags because Trump was now president.

“It’s sad that it hadn’t even been 24 hours since he’s been elected and we’re already getting this type of hate,” Sharif said.

Thursday Nov. 10

Students gathered outside Hepner Hall at an anti-Trump protest organized by the Womyn’s Outreach Association and MEChA from noon to 1:30 p.m.

During the protest over 200 students marched throughout campus shouting “No hate at State and “not my president.”

Junior political science and public health double major Chase Whittaker said he was not surprised by the turnout of students at the protest.

“There are so many people Trump has alienated and personally attacked,” he said. “If we continue to resist these awful changes our voice will be heard by congress and they will have to act.”

Mohawned Alsalmi, mechanical engineering senior, said to him the protest showed students standing with each other and gave him hope.

The Department of Women’s Studies released a statement in which they said they do not support “a leader whose campaign was built on hate and abuse.”

“We reject any attempt to normalize sexual assault, white supremacy, homophobia, transphobia and Islamophobia, as well as the vilification of immigration and the differently-abled,” the statement said.

There were over 100 Women Studies student and faculty signatures in the statement.

Sunday Nov. 13

The Muslim Student Association cancelled their SDSU Demonstration Against Islamophobia after the victim of the hate crime asked them to cancel it .

Monday Nov. 14

The Women’s Resource Center held “Looking Forward and Building Power: A Post-Election Discussion.”

At the event, faculty talked about how they felt after the results of the presidential election and offered support for students.