Fashionista no pierde su estilo en esta época

Nancy Moeller

Nancy Moeller, Escritora
November 16, 2016

Taylor Lee, estudiante de administración de negocios, está usando todos los colores de este otoño.

 

Su look es estupendo y aún más porque logro combinarlo con sandalias ya que ha hecho mucho calor estos días en San Diego.

Lee dijo que el calor fue lo que inspiro su atuendo.

La combinación de un crop top con una falda a la cintura es perfecta, ya que la hace ver más acinturada.

Una falda de gamuza como la que está usando Lee, es algo esencial para tu closet este otoño.

