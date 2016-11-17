A tour of the hidden maze that is the art building

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Hepner Hall, Love Library and the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union are all recognizable places on campus every San Diego State student knows of. But many students have no idea what lies behind the Professional Studies and Fine Arts building and the treats that are found when strolling around there. For those stuck in science labs and writing classes all day, join me in taking a tour of the art buildings.
This fiery mural located on the Art North building is definitely hard to miss. Paying homage to the murals in Chicano Park, Professor Mario Torero and his students debuted “Eyes of Picasso” in December 2016. Other than the mural having a compelling backstory, it is sure to literally brighten up anyone’s Instagram feed. (Cami Buckman)
Believe it or not, the rows of lockers lined throughout the art facilities are open to anyone. Students are welcome to bring a lock and use any available empty locker. (Cami Buckman)
Who cares where it leads to, all of the fun is walking up this spiral staircase. (Cami Buckman)
Located in the School of Art and Design’s building, Blick Art Materials serves as the on-campus art supply store. That’s right, there’s an actual art store on campus that provides services to staff, students and visitors of SDSU. Blick Art Materials carries a wide range of artist supplies and can provide specific products through special requests. (Cami Buckman)
The art facilities have four galleries open to students. These include The University Gallery, The Everett Gee Jackson Gallery, The Flor y Canto Gallery and The 418 Gallery. These galleries are used for thesis, group and solo exhibitions. (Cami Buckman)
The art facilities even have a small community garden open for students. (Cami Buckman)
Class isn’t so bad with a view like this. With plenty of shaded study areas, peaceful silence and the best view overlooking the valley, the art facilities are worth a visit, no matter what discipline a student may be in. (Cami Buckman)
With sculptures in the courtyard, interactive murals and hidden tentacles, the art buildings always seem to surprise those exploring. The art facilities are consistently decorated with projects from art students. Because of this, there is always something new presented to share. (Cami Buckman)
With sculptures in the courtyard, interactive murals and hidden tentacles, the art buildings always seem to surprise those exploring. The art facilities are consistently decorated with projects from art students. Because of this, there is always something new presented to share. (Cami Buckman)
With sculptures in the courtyard, interactive murals and hidden tentacles, the art buildings always seem to surprise those exploring. The art facilities are consistently decorated with projects from art students. Because of this, there is always something new presented to share. (Cami Buckman)
With sculptures in the courtyard, interactive murals and hidden tentacles, the art buildings always seem to surprise those exploring. The art facilities are consistently decorated with projects from art students. Because of this, there is always something new presented to share. (Cami Buckman)
Leave a Comment
Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand. We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: a. Use vulgar or racist language. b. Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article. c. Leave spam in their comment. If you have questions about these rules please contact our Digital Content Manager at: web@thedailyaztec.com
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.