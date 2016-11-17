A tour of the hidden maze that is the art building





Hepner Hall, Love Library and the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union are all recognizable places on campus every San Diego State student knows of. But many students have no idea what lies behind the Professional Studies and Fine Arts building and the treats that are found when strolling around there. For those stuck in science labs and writing classes all day, join me in taking a tour of the art buildings.