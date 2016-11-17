Crime and incident report: Stolen property, trespassing in Tepayac





Map points are reasonable approximations and these points represent only the incidents discussed in the report. They do not represent every crime reported by SDSUPD. For a complete list, click here.

Robbery

Campus police responded to a report of a robbery near The Den on Hardy Avenue at 9:21 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Kinesiology freshman Mitchell Nishimoto said a woman approached him and his friends, began taunting them and then stole his hat. He said he subject tore Nishimoto’s shirt when he attempted to retrieve the hat. Responding officers were unable to locate the woman.

Trespassing

Campus police were notified of a subject trespassing in the Tepeyac residence hall at 12:36 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11. Officers were told the suspect, who was described on a San Diego Police Department crime report as having a ponytail and a British accent, was verbally aggressive towards people in the area and later left via an emergency exit. Officers were unable to locate the subject.

Battery

At 4:52 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, the San Diego Police Department responded to a call regarding a male subject who threw a cell phone at his girlfriend’s face in the Toltec residence hall. A non-SDSU student was arrested and transported to county jail for domestic violence battery.

Possession of Stolen Property

At 9:11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, campus police officers made contact with a subject who was recently given a stay-away order near the 7/11 on College Avenue. During the course of contact, officers determined the suspect was in possession of stolen property. The non-SDSU student was arrested, cited and released for this violation.

Disturbing the Peace

At 9:52 a.m. on Nov. 13, campus police were informed of a male subject refusing to leave the Starbucks on Lindo Paseo. Employees were refusing service to the man due to a previous disturbance at the location, SDSUPD Cpl. Mark Peterson said. The reporting party later called back to inform police that the man had left the location and was near the Jack in the Box on College Ave. The man agreed to leave the area when contacted by responding officers.

