Campus community holds post-election talk

Katelyn Mulcahy, Staff Photographer





In response to the election of Donald Trump as president-elect of the United States, the Women’s Resource Center at San Diego State held a post-election discussion Monday Nov. 14 to address concerns about the future.

The event was originally held in Little Theater and then moved to Montezuma Theater in the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union due to overcrowding.

Looking Forward and Building Power: A post-election discussion about gender, race, sexuality, immigration, and religion, had an unexpected turnout of around 300 people.

The conversation was lead by faculty and staff from the Center for Latin American Studies, African Studies, American Indian Studies, Chicano/a Studies, Religious Studies, Women’s Studies and the Women’s Resource Center.

Discussion facilitators included Roberto Hernandez, assistant professor of Chicana and Chicano Studies at SDSU, Irene Lara, associate professor of Women’s Studies and Adisa A. Alkebulan, associate professor in Africana Studies.

They expressed their frustrations with the election results and invited students, faculty and staff to share their fears and ideas for the future.

Ramona Pérez, anthropology professor and director of the Center for Latin American Studies, said university administration needs to jump in and reassure minority students that they are protected.

A statement released by California State University Chancellor Timothy White and California State University Association President David Lopez said the university system embraces its diversity and the way students, faculty and staff excel through inclusion.

“We are unequivocally committed to supporting all members of our community,” the statement said. “That is who we are. It is a core strength and part of our DNA.”

SDSU released a statement in regards to the election results and the effect it may have on some of the university’s population. The campus wide email said the university reaffirms their commitment to ensure fair and equitable treatment of all members of the community.

“It takes strength to say this is where we are and this is where we are going and this is where we want to be,” Pérez said. “What we didn’t know is that it would drive people to this kind of response. Let’s not be passive, lets join together and figure out how to do this.”

Doreen Mattingly, chair of the women’s studies department, said the thing she hates to hear the most is “get over it”.

On Nov. 10, the Women’s Studies Department released a statement that said the department does not support Trump.

The statement had over 150 faculty, staff and student names who agreed with the department.

Those in attendance had the opportunity to express their feelings about the election.

Freshman psychology major Christine Vargas stood in front of the crowd wearing a shirt that read, “I just look illegal,” and shared her concerns for her grandmother’s health as a result of Trump’s win.

President-elect Trump expressed his stance on Obamacare in the second presidential debate with Hillary Clinton.

“We have to repeal it and replace it with something absolutely much less expensive and something that works, where your plan can actually be tailored,” Trump said.

Vargas said her grandmother is an immigrant and has breast cancer so Trump’s win had an effect on how she reacted because of his idea of repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Students belonging to different organizations offered their support to those who felt marginalized or unsafe on campus.

Associated Students President Jamie Miller expressed her feelings toward the robbery of an SDSU Muslim student a day after the election.

“It was very disheartening for me to learn about what happened on our campus,” Miller said. “I really hope that we can move on together.”

History and political Science sophomore, Jade Connolly-Cepurac offered her friendship to students who are immigrants since her parents immigrated from Northern Ireland and Serbia.

Administrative Coordinator for the Department of Chicana and Chicano Studies, Bertha Hernández advocated against the use of vocabulary that stigmatized immigrants.

“One thing that I will plead is to please not use the word illegal,” Hernández said. “Scratch that word out of your vocabulary.”

Junior political science and public health major Chase Whittaker said he understood why people protest, but that it is important not to lose focus with the message that is being conveyed.

Students held a protest Nov. 10 at SDSU where many expressed frustrations with the incident of the burglary and Trump’s win.

Whittaker said he understands the passion and anger so many people are feeling, but instead of chanting “F-ck Donald Trump” it is also important to include people who, although they might have voted for Trump due to party affiliation, hated his rhetoric.

“We have to stop trying to say ‘we hate all Republicans’ or ‘anyone who supported Trump is a misogynist or racist’ because that’s just not true,” Whittaker said.

Jessica Nare, Women’s Resource Center coordinator, reminded students that there are resources on campus such as Counseling and Psychological Services located in the Calpulli Center for any student who might feel they need professional help and also offered the WRC as a safe space.

Dean of Students, Randy Timm, offered his help to students and everyone else present.