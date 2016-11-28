Shrigley, Cheatham ignite Aztecs in 100-67 win over Savannah State

Redshirt sophomore forward Zylan Cheatham (14) completes a transition dunk.





Before San Diego State men’s basketball began its 2016-17 season, sophomore guard Jeremy Hemsley said this team’s offense was going to be something special.

“Our scoring is going to be something that Aztec fans aren’t used to seeing from this team,” Hemsley said. “They are used to grind-it-out, close games, but I think this team is capable of so many more things.”

The Aztecs showed just what Hemsley meant in a 100-67 domination over Savannah State University, reaching triple-digits for the first time since a 118-35 win over St. Katherine College on Dec. 27, 2013.

SDSU put up 60 points in the first half on 47 shots, exceeding its scoring total from the 69-48 loss to Gonzaga University with 4:24 left in the first half.

Even a cold second half, including one stretch when they shot 2-15, did not dampen the superb night for the Aztecs, who are now 4-1 this season, and 3-0 at Viejas Arena.

The Tigers stayed close at the open, hitting three early three-pointers en route to a 15-12 game, in advantage SDSU.

But senior guard Matt Shrigley quickly evaporated their chances with a personal three-point barrage.

From the 14:11 mark to the 7:30 mark in the first half, the sharpshooter went 5-6 from behind the arc, inviting a louder and louder cheer from the Viejas crowd after each make and helping to open up a 41-24 lead.

His deadly range seemed to open up the rest of the offense, as from the time of his first three, the Aztecs outscored SSU 45-20 for the remainder of the first half.

In that run, SDSU had success in transition and in half-court sets, often making the extra pass that led to more open shots.

The highlight of the night, however, came on no such play; it came when redshirt sophomore forward Zylan Cheatham went streaking down the court for a thunderous transition tomahawk, which in succession with the Shrigley three that cam before it, blew the roof off of Vejas Arena.

Cheatham led the Aztecs with 18 points, a season high, and his second straight game in double figures.

One of five Aztecs in double figures – including redshirt sophomore forward Max Hoetzel, who added 15 points and eight rebounds – Cheatham was a perfect 6-6 from the field, and 6-7 from the free throw line.

Cheatham’s precision helped SDSU to a robust 60-32 halftime lead, the third highest-scoring half the team has had at Viejas Arena.

The Tigers came out strong to start the second half despite the large deficit, aided by a 2-15 SDSU shooting streak when none of the five starters were on the floor.

Shrigley, who went 5-6 from the field in the first half, was a part of that cold run, as he went 0-7 in the second half, including 0-6 from behind the arc.

But the return of the starting lineup, including Hemsley, who shot only 5-14, tied for his work mark of the season, but had a season-high nine assists, and junior guard Trey Kell, who added seven assists of his own, ignited a 10-0 run late in the second half that all but put away the Tigers.

What can’t be forgotten in all the offensive firepower is the defensive performance against a high-flying SSU team.

The Tigers averaged 93.6 points per game this season coming into the game, and had not been held under 70 points.

The Aztecs forced the Tigers into bad shots all game long, leading to a 32 percent mark from the floor, and a 10-38 shooting clip from long distance.

The Aztecs once again dominated the turnover battle as well, forcing 17, which led to 23 points, as opposed to 10 turnovers of their own that led to only three points for SSU.