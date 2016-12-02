Incident and Crime Report: Drug activity, Vandalism





Map points are reasonable approximations and these points represent only the incidents discussed in the report. They do not represent every crime reported by SDSUPD. For a complete list, click here.

Drug Activity

A transient male was reported to campus police for smoking marijuana and drinking at the Zura Residence Hall at 1:58 p.m. on Nov. 15. The subject was issued a 7-day stay away order from San Diego State.

Disturbing the Peace

Four men in Parking 4 were reported to campus police for possibly being drunk after one of them jumped on a Jeep Wrangler driving through the parking structure. There were no known injuries or damages related to the incident.

Suspicious Person

At 3:32 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, a man was reported to campus police for harassing a woman near The Den on Hardy Avenue. Police were informed the subject followed her, asked her for a cigarette and became angry when she did not have one.

Officers responding to the incident were flagged down by MTS security and advised of a subject “not having fare and acting abnormally,” said SDSUPD Cpl. Mark Peterson. Officers determined the same person was involved in both incidents and advised the subject to leave the area.

Pedestrian Stop/Contact

At 11:54 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, officers made contact with a man near Parking 17 on Alvarado Road after observing him digging through a dumpster.

During the course of this contact, it was determined the individual had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Cpl. Peterson.

Officers placed the subject under arrest, and also determined he was in possession of a possible controlled substance. The man, a non-SDSU student, was transported to county jail.

Vandalism

A flag was reported stolen from the Pride Center on Campanile Drive at 12:22 p.m. on Nov. 22. The theft was believed to have occurred at 12 p.m. the previous day. The incident is under investigation.

Mentally Ill Person

At 4 p.m. on Nov. 22, campus police were informed of an individual shouting at a passersby near the Malcolm A. Love Library. The person complied with an order from responding officers to leave the area.

Suspicious Circumstances

At 7:16 p.m. on Nov. 22, a woman in Parking 1 reported to campus police she was chased in her vehicle by a subject wearing a clown mask and wielding what appeared to be a knife. Police searched the area and were unable to locate the subject.

Map created by managing editor Jamie Ballard using Google Maps.