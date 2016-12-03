Aztecs avenge losses, defeat Wyoming 27-24 to take home MW title

Junior running back Rashaad Penny pushes off a Colorado State defender on his way to a first down run.





Champions are made in Laramie, Wyo.

After falling to the University of Wyoming in devastating fashion two weeks prior, San Diego State football held off another furious fourth quarter comeback to win its second consecutive Mountain West championship, 27-24.

After falling behind 10-0, the Aztecs scored 24 unanswered to take a lead that they would not relinquish, withstanding another furious fourth-quarter comeback.

Wyoming sophomore quarterback Josh Allen torched the Aztecs with two fourth-quarter touchdowns the last time the two teams matched up, but the gunslinger did not have enough this time around against the No. 12 defense in the FBS.

Allen mustered a 14-point comeback in the fourth quarter, putting pressure on the SDSU defense, but the vaunted unit responded, stopping the Cowboys on their last two drives.

The Aztecs applied pressure on Allen all day long, forcing him to throw two interceptions and sacking him four times, three coming on a four-play stretch in the third quarter.

That domination was not exclusive to the pass rush – the rushing offense, which had been bested in two consecutive games, managed 242 yards on 53 carries behind the dynamic duo of senior running back Donnel Pumphrey and junior back Rashaad Penny.

Pumphrey, the MW Offensive Player of the Year, gained 110 yards on 25 carries, passing Ricky Williams for second on the FBS all-time rushing list along the way.

Penny, who took home the Special Teams Player of the Year, racked up 237 all-purpose yards and two rushing touchdowns, earning the Offensive MVP award.

But the game began the same way the last game between these two teams ended – with two quick Cowboys scores.

Wyoming jumped out to a 10-0 lead, aided by three SDSU penalties and an interception by sophomore linebacker Sidney Malauulu.

Allen turned the interception into points with a toss to senior tight end Jacob Hollister, his third touchdown pass in the last two quarters against the Aztec defensive front.

The Aztecs responded to the quick right hook with a punch of their own, parlaying a 29-yard Penny rush into a touchdown for Pumphrey, his 16th of the season, to make it a one-score game.

The next play, senior cornerback Damontae Kazee intercepted a pass on the sideline and returned it to the goal line, but Allen forced Kazee to fumble out of the end zone, creating the second change of possession in a matter of seconds.

The score would have given the Aztecs two touchdowns in two plays, one by the MW OPOY, and one by the DPOY.

Kazee would grab another interception, earning Defensive MVP honors.

But SDSU would have to settle for a forced three-and-out, helped by two Wyoming false starts on third down.

That play, however, was the start of a dominant performance by the Aztec defense the rest of the way.

Chapman attacked the Cowboys’ secondary on the ensuing drive, finding junior wide receiver Mikah Holder for 30 yards, the longest pass of the game.

That strike helped set up a 37-yard field goal for junior kicker John Baron II, tying the contest, 10-10, where it would stay for the rest of the first half.

The second half began with SDSU returning to its roots – the ground-and-pound offense.

The Aztecs ran the ball 15 times in the third quarter, accounting for all 15 plays, and it payed off. The No. 7 rushing offense in the nation gained 107 yards, reaching the end zone twice, both on 6-yard rushes for Penny.

But the open of the fourth quarter saw a revitalized Cowboys offense, with the same Allen at the helm.

Allen hit senior wide receiver Tanner Gentry for a 33-yard touchdown on a broken play, fitting the pass in between two Aztecs to score the first Wyoming points in 37 minutes.

After an Allen fumble led to a second Baron field goal, the sophomore went 75 yards on two throws to put the Cowboys within one score at 27-24.

But Wyoming, which had two chances to either send the game into overtime or steal another win, could not withstand the SDSU defense.

Fittingly, senior defensive end Kyle Kelly closed the championship performance with a sack of Allen on fourth-and-20, sending the Aztecs home as the MW champions for the second consecutive season.

SDSU is projected to play in the Las Vegas Bowl on Sat., Dec. 17.

Its opponent will be announced during the College Football Playoff Selection Show on ESPN Sunday, Dec. 4.