A.S. Update: Aztec Shops CEO retirement, preliminary report of A.S. leaders





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Associated Students Campus Life Council Commissions held their last bi-weekly meeting of the fall semester on Nov. 30.

They started the meeting by saying what they are thankful for.

A.S. President Jamie Miller said she is most thankful for A.S. members and all their hard work.

“You have all worked extremely hard this semester and I am proud of you,” she said.

Miller said the Research and Assessment Committee gave her the first preliminary report of the demographics and performance of past A.S. leaders. She said she hopes to use the data to track the progress of A.S.

Aztec Shops

She said Aztec Shops CEO Donna Tusack is retiring on Dec. 30.

“The last candidate for her position was interviewed today and we will know who will be hired soon,” Miller said.

Fall Events

Student Support Commission Representative McKinley Kane said they are holding a Meet Your Ombudsman event at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 on the third floor terrace of the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union.

She said the event will include a 10 minute presentation by SDSU’s Ombudsman, Marit Bessesen and refreshments.