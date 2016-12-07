Letters: CAPP fine confusion, Islamophobic tweets from member of College Republicans

Get the facts straight on CAPP fines and city ordinance changes

Re: New city ordinance changes and SDSU’s Sophomore Success Program bad news for students

What does it take to correct misinformation regarding ordinances recently passed by city council?

The increased fines are not directed at students and are not in any way related to the CAPP program. The City Council said so publicly at the hearing and earlier at the rules committee. The city attorney issued a letter explaining that the fines to parties are administered by SDPD while the fines in question are administered by Development Services Department. This information was delivered to Mr. Colliflower before the city council hearing. They are entirely different programs as has been explained repeatedly.

Mini dorm refers to high occupancy high turn over rentals typically to students. More than 80 percent of mini dorms in the College area have five or fewer bedrooms. This ordinance is designed to ensure that all houses in the College area are consistent with single-family residential zoning. This will not significantly affect the availability of rentals in the College Area. There is nothing to stop the converting of family homes to rental properties as long as they are five or six bedrooms.

Ann Cottrell, professor emeritus of Sociology

Editor’s note: Emily Alvarenga acknowledged in her story there was concern that fine increases would affect CAPP fines but did not claim they would. She also noted that Marti Emerald’s office said they would not. The Daily Aztec has confirmed CAPP fines are separate from municipal fines and will not be affected by the ordinance. We apologize for any confusion.

College Republicans have yet to address Islamophobic tweets from member

After the election there was a robbery on campus in which a Muslim woman was targeted because she was wearing a hijab. Many, including the SDSU College Republicans, condemned this incident.

The SDSU College Republicans released a statement encouraging unity on campus. This post is significant and important, especially to those who fear they could be the next victim of a hateful person who supports Trump. In addition to their post, the chair of the College Republicans reached out to the Muslim Student Association to “express a willingness to help” as reported by the Daily Aztec.

Unfortunately, not all members of the SDSU College Republicans share this view. Vanessa McGoldrick, a junior majoring in Philosophy and member of the College Republicans, made Islamophobic tweets on her account.

I told the organization about Ms. McGoldrick’s tweets. They thanked me and said that they would “handle it efficiently to ensure it never happens again,” and asked for advice on how they should move forward. I stressed education, open mindedness, and actions toward tolerance and unity. I followed up with the organization multiple times, yet there have been no words or actions further addressing Ms. McGoldrick or Islamophobia.

I urge the SDSU campus to take action against hateful speech. Islamophobia, bigotry and willful ignorance cannot be part of any campus regardless of who is President. The campus must promote tolerance, understanding, and kindness — and speak up against the spread of misinformation and ignorance. Do not normalize actions or statements of hate.

Inviting people into the conversation is a start — it is acknowledged and appreciated — but now let’s do something more.

Dawn Joves is a student majoring in sociology and volunteers with various non-profit organizations.