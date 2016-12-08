Toy Drive

Christian Hicks





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The students of SDSU are giving back this holiday season with the campus organization Headstrong’s annual toy drive.

The event, occurring on Dec. 1, was organized as a way for students to give to children in need who come from disadvantaged homes and may not receive many, if any, gifts on Christmas.

For those unable to bring a gift, a table was set up with various art supplies so that students could write cards wishing the children well this holiday season.

Students could also stay to enjoy food as well as entertainment from the SDSU Dance Team and a DJ as a way for the members of Headstrong to thank those who donated.

The proceeds from the Toy drive are going to the Polinsky Children’s Center, a 24-hour facility for the temporary emergency shelter of children who must be separated from their families for safety or in cases in which their families could not provide care.

Jenna Stearns, third year student and secretary of Headstrong, describes her reason for donating saying that “the holiday season is such a good time to appreciate all that you have and makes you want to do good for others who are less fortunate.”

“We’re trying to give them a good holiday,” Headstrong president Kyle Gunning said of the event.

“Headstrong is a group on campus that promotes healthy lifestyles and living with a healthy mind, body, and spirit which is why many events revolve around community service,” Kyle said.

Kyle always encourages students to join Headstrong and attend the biweekly meetings where students recently gathered to talk about professions and give career advice.

To learn more about Headstrong and giving back, be sure to visit their website.