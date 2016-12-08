Crime and Incident Report: Vandalism, Petty Theft





Vandalism

At 6:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, the San Diego State Police Department was informed of a vehicle in Parking 4 on East Campus Drive with the passenger side window punched out. Officers took a report on the matter.

Suspicious Circumstances

A staff member at the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union reported a male subject to campus police for possibly being in possession of two stolen bicycles. The subject, a non-SDSU student, was arrested, cited and released for petty theft.

Public Intoxication

A campus police officer made contact with an SDSU student near the intersection of Campanile Drive and Mary Lane Drive at 12:48 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 for public intoxication. The student was arrested and transported to county jail.

Petty Theft

At 9:46 a.m. on Dec. 1, an SDSU Bookstore security guard informed campus police a suspect was in custody for the theft of a baseball cap. The suspect, an SDSU student, was arrested and released on citation for petty theft.

At 12:46 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, an SDSU student was reported to campus police for stealing a textbook and pencil valued at $13.25 from the SDSU bookstore. The student was arrested, cited and released for petty theft.

Driving Under the Influence

Campus police arrested a non-SDSU student near the intersection of Campanile Drive and Montezuma Road at approximately 11:17 p.m. on Dec. 1 for driving under the influence, vandalism and resisting arrest.

Public Intoxication

An SDSU student near The Wesley on Hardy Avenue was arrested and transported to county jail for public intoxication, at about 11:58 p.m. on Dec. 1.

Check the Welfare

An individual contacted campus police at 7:53 a.m. on Friday, Dec 2, to report a man slumped over the steering wheel in his vehicle, located in Parking 17B on Alvarado Road. Responding officers arrested the man, a non-SDSU student, for possession of a controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of a peace officer. The man was taken to county jail.