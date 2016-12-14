If she doesn’t ask, don’t send

Why do men feel compelled to send women unsolicited dick pics?

Andrew Dyer





There’s nothing like receiving an unsolicited dick pic.

It’s unexpected, unwelcomed and offensive. In a real life situation a man who exposed his penis to someone would face legal repercussions, but in the digital world, the consequences vary.

Receiving a dick pic isn’t different from seeing a flasher’s penis in real life and it can be just as upsetting — especially if it wasn’t requested by the receiver.

For starters, there needs to be consent between individuals when engaging in sexting and not just the assumption that sending those kinds of images is acceptable. If there isn’t consent then it becomes about something other than sex.

“It’s a way for the person to harass the recipient,” said Jessica Nare, Women’s Resource coordinator at San Diego State. “In some context they can be consensual and be positive.”

Nare said dick pics are often about power over the recipient.

There is no way for someone to know that they are about to receive a dick pic until they open the message. The sender, just like a real life flasher, can get off on knowing that he forced someone to see his penis.

These pictures will typically end up being passed around and made fun of among friends, so why do it?

Punishment for sending unsolicited explicit photographs can only be initiated if the receiver reports the image. It could be considered harassment in certain situations but, in California, it doesn’t fall under the official classification of indecent exposure.

California Penal Code 314 defines the act of indecent exposure as a person who exposes his private parts in a public place or somewhere where anyone present could be offended. Digital exposure isn’t included.

The average college male might not drop his pants in public, but it would be safer and less breezy for him to send a flattering picture of his penis.

Cpl. Mark Peterson with the San Diego State Police Department said in an email that there is a clear legal violation if the person taking pictures or if the person receiving explicit photographs is under the age of 18.

“If both parties are adults, and the sender has been asked to stop sending such messages, there may be a legal violation of sending annoying or harassing messages,” he wrote. “If the recipient desires, they also have the option to pursue a restraining order against the sender.”

He explained that as a police department, each situation is handled according to the case but in order to investigate the cases they need to have knowledge of them.

Alexandria Johnson, comparative international studies senior, said she’s received several unsolicited pictures but doesn’t mind because it’s not hard to block them.

Reporting an unsolicited dick pic seems like a lot of work for one image, but if someone is sending too many it is definitely worth taking the time to making the individual face some type of repercussion. There isn’t a single reason for someone to send a dick pic without permission from the receiver.

It’s not difficult to simply ask, “Hey do you want to see a picture of my (whatever you want to show)?” so please before you send a picture make sure it’s solicited.