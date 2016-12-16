Crime and incident report: sexual battery, grand theft





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Sexual Battery

The San Diego State Police Department was notified of a sexual battery at 1:09 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. The incident was originally reported to have taken place at a fraternity on the corner of Lindo Paseo and Campanile Drive, although it was determined during the course of the investigation the battery occurred at a different location, SDSUPD Cpl. Mark Peterson said. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Pedestrian Stop/Contact

Officers made contact with a man known to be the subject of two outstanding warrants, one felony and one misdemeanor, near East Campus Drive at 10:16 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The man was arrested and transported to county jail.

Grand Theft

At 11:11 a.m. on Dec. 7, a golf cart was reported stolen from Facility Services.

The theft was believed to have taken place between 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, and 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Officers took a report on the matter.

Suspicious Circumstances

Officers responded to a report of two males possibly stealing bicycles near the Music Building at approximately 7:18 p.m. on Dec. 7.

Both suspects fled when officers arrived, but SDSUPD was able to locate and detain one of the suspects, a juvenile. The detained suspect was released to the custody of a parent, and an investigation is ongoing.

Public Intoxication

At 4:33 p.m. on Dec. 8, a non-SDSU student was arrested for public intoxication at the Starbucks on College Avenue. The student was transported to county jail and issued a seven-day stay-away order from SDSU.

A male subject was reported to campus police at 12:33 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, for being possibly drunk and refusing to leave the MTS transit center. A non-SDSU student was arrested and transported to county jail for public intoxication.

Mentally Ill Person

A woman flagged down campus police officers near Alberts College Apartments on 55th Street at approximately 3:11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, advising officers of a male subject “saying he wants to jump,” a SDSUPD media bulletin reported. An SDSU student was transported for County Mental Health Services for treatment.

Vehicle Burglary

Campus police were informed of the burglary of an SDSU football trailer at Parking Structure 17C on Monday, Dec. 12. The burglary was believed to have occurred between Monday, Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 11. Responding officers took a report on the matter.

A vehicle burglary in Parking Structure 4 was reported to campus police at 5:07 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The burglary was believed to have taken place between the previous evening and 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 13. The reporting party’s security system alerted him to the break-in and no sign of forced entry was reported. Vehicle papers, tools and other miscellaneous belongings were missing.

At 6:58 p.m. that same day, another vehicle burglary was reported, also in Parking Structure 4. Once again, no sign of forced entry was reported. The front panel, console and radio were missing.