San Diego State University's Independent Student News Source
Find more about Weather in San Diego, CA

SDSU community members among thousands in San Diego Women’s March

Adriana Heldiz and Mackenzie Boss

January 25, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






As President Trump began his first full day in office, thousands of people in San Diego and around the country hit the streets to voice their support for women’s right and a variety of other issues. Mackenzie Boss interviewed a few members of the SDSU community to get their take on the Women’s March.

Print Friendly

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand. We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: a. Use vulgar or racist language. b. Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article. c. Leave spam in their comment. If you have questions about these rules please contact our Digital Content Manager at: web@thedailyaztec.com

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • SDSU community members among thousands in San Diego Women’s March

    News

    SDSU faculty join San Diego Women’s March

  • SDSU community members among thousands in San Diego Women’s March

    News

    Mobile food pantry aims to alleviate hunger

  • SDSU community members among thousands in San Diego Women’s March

    Arts and Culture

    ‘Nasty women’ uniting through art exhibits

  • SDSU community members among thousands in San Diego Women’s March

    Showcase

    Five big stories from winter break

  • SDSU community members among thousands in San Diego Women’s March

    Mundo Azteca

    Alternativos para alumnos de DACA

  • SDSU community members among thousands in San Diego Women’s March

    Opinion

    Despite its problems, American Apparel was something most fashion brands are not — made in the USA

  • SDSU community members among thousands in San Diego Women’s March

    News

    SDSU sees potential in Qualcomm Stadium site

  • SDSU community members among thousands in San Diego Women’s March

    Arts and Culture

    Kensington Café welcomes students

  • SDSU community members among thousands in San Diego Women’s March

    News

    First LGBTQ, Latina San Diego councilmember represents College Area

  • SDSU community members among thousands in San Diego Women’s March

    Online Exclusive

    SDSU crushes Houston in Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10