SDSU community members among thousands in San Diego Women’s March
Adriana Heldiz and Mackenzie Boss
January 25, 2017
As President Trump began his first full day in office, thousands of people in San Diego and around the country hit the streets to voice their support for women’s right and a variety of other issues. Mackenzie Boss interviewed a few members of the SDSU community to get their take on the Women’s March.
