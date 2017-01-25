SDSU community members among thousands in San Diego Women’s March

Adriana Heldiz and Mackenzie Boss

As President Trump began his first full day in office, thousands of people in San Diego and around the country hit the streets to voice their support for women’s right and a variety of other issues. Mackenzie Boss interviewed a few members of the SDSU community to get their take on the Women’s March.