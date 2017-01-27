Crime and incident report: Petty theft, drug activity





Petty Theft

A San Diego State student was detained for theft of a textbook, valued at $70, from the SDSU Bookstore at 12:12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The student was arrested and cited for petty theft.

At 2:25 p.m., also on Jan. 18, a student was arrested and cited for theft of a Hydro Flask, valued at $45, from the SDSU bookstore.

At 4:04 p.m. the same day, a student was arrested and cited for theft of a cell phone charger and a charging cable, valued at $21, from the SDSU bookstore.

Two SDSU students were reported to campus police for theft of two sets of earphones, amounting to $80, from the campus bookstore. The two were arrested and cited for petty theft.

One SDSU student was arrested and cited for theft of a backpack, valued at $40, from the SDSU Bookstore at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23.

At 1:11 pm on Jan. 18, a Bianchi Pista men’s bicycle was reported stolen from University Towers. The bicycle was believed to have been stolen sometime in the preceding 12 hours. Campus police took a report on the matter.

An eight-speed Diamondback men’s mountain bicycle was reported stolen from University Towers at 1:13 p.m. on Jan. 23. The theft was thought to have occurred between 7 p.m. the previous evening and 11 a.m. that morning. A report was taken on the matter.

Mentally Ill Person

A male suspect was reported to campus police for interrupting an event at the Parma Payne Goodall Alumni Center at 7:09 p.m. on Jan. 18. The suspect, a non-SDSU student, was “speaking about random things and talking about finding the FBI,” according to a campus police media bulletin. He was arrested and transported to county jail for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

At 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, a male non-SDSU student was detained by security at the MTS transit center after threatening to hurt himself. The subject was transported to Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Drug Activity

At around 5 p.m. on Jan. 19, campus police were alerted to drug activity near the intersection of Hewlett Drive and Remington Road. According to Cpl. Peterson, an officer was stopped by a concerned citizen to report several suspects smoking marijuana.

When officers arrived, the suspects admitted to smoking marijuana, and were advised that public smoking of marijuana is illegal, said Peterson.

Vehicle Burglary

Three separate vehicle burglaries were reported in Parking 17A on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The rear window of a vehicle in Parking 17A was reported as having been punched out at approximately 11:16 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.

A shattered driver’s side window of a second vehicle was reported at 1:14 p.m. The burglary was believed to have occurred overnight.

A third vehicle was reported as having a shattered driver’s side window at 4:56 p.m. The vehicle’s glove box and center console were found open. The burglary took place sometime after 7:30 p.m. on the previous day.

Officers took reports on all three incidents.

Suspicious Person

At approximately 7:41 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, a female reported to campus police that a male suspect was stumbling and following her near South Campus Plaza. The suspect refused to leave until the female told him she had a stun gun. The suspect was interviewed by officers, but was not arrested. However investigators later determined the suspect may have violated a court order, and an investigation thereof is ongoing, said Peterson.