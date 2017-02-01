OPINION: We need leadership from Republicans; not lip service





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Spineless Republican leaders tweet lip service and give speeches against President Donald Trump’s executive orders, but have not done anything about it. This has been going on for the past two years and it looks to continue as long as the people let it. With every outrageous statement candidate Trump made, high-ranking members of congress said whatever they thought would smooth things over with their constituents.

Now that Trump is president, his outrageous statements and wacky campaign promises have turned into dangerous executive actions that will have consequences for years to come.

While on the campaign trail, in the wake of the San Bernardino attacks, Trump’s vice-president, then governor of Indiana, Mike Pence, wrote on Twitter that “calls to ban Muslims from entering the US are offensive and unconstitutional,” in response to Trump’s proposition.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan tweeted, “This is not conservatism.”

Now, both are standing next to the president, literally and figuratively.

Some Republican congressmen such as Charlie Dent, Justin Amash and Ben Sasse are speaking out against the President’s actions and that is a start, but Republican leadership is doing nothing.

Throughout the campaign there were congressmen, like San Diego’s Duncan Hunter and Jason Chaffetz of Utah who supported Trump no matter what he said or did.

Long time senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham came out against the executive order by releasing a joint statement on Sunday.

“This executive order sends a signal, intended or not, that America does not want Muslims coming into our country,” their statement said. “That is why we fear this executive order may do more to help terrorist recruitment than improve our security.”

But talk is cheap.

Most of the GOP leadership is open in their pandering and sycophantic behavior — a new low. Voters, no matter what their political party cannot just hang fire and let this behavior go. These so-called leaders must be held accountable, either at the ballot box or in the courts.